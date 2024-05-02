Cody Rhodes Shares Take On Heel Turn In WWE After The Undertaker Suggests Character Change

Cody Rhodes has established his position as the ultimate good guy and the top babyface of WWE at the moment after finishing his story and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. While The American Nightmare is excelling in his role, the possibility of his heel turn somewhere down the line can not be dismissed, especially after The Undertaker's recent comment on Cody's possible heel character.

In an interview with Cheap Heat, the WWE Champion talked about a possible heel turn in the future. According to him, he has contemplated it. In the new era, he is fond of this generation's fans, with kids emulating him through cosplays and fans gifting him friendship bracelets. After being showered with so much love from fans, he seldom imagines a version of himself that is hated and jeered. Although Cody doesn't think much about a heel American Nightmare in WWE, one can never say never.

Prioritizing his current gimmick, Cody added that he doesn't want to be self-centered, but he is in love with his young fans, referring to them as little nightmares. They attend the show looking at him as their hero, and he doesn't want to disappoint them.

What did The Undertaker say about Cody Rhodes?

On his podcast, Six Feet Under, the WWE icon discusses several things regarding WWE and its Superstars. He recently revealed that he receives heel vibes from Cody Rhodes, which might be shocking to many fans, considering the American Nightmare is the biggest babyface of the company at the moment. Cody has the qualities of a heel and might make a great bad guy.

Cody is popular among kids

Recently, WWE has shown signs of moving away from the PG era, especially during the segments of The Rock. Nevertheless, as of now, WWE is still aired as a PG product, and a portion of its target audience is children.

John Cena was every child's hero for a decade, bringing a new younger demographic to WWE programming. The company tried the same with Roman Reigns, but he failed to capitalize as a babyface, leaving no choice but to turn heel, which was a reason behind his success with the Tribal Chief character.

Cody Rhodes' current run as a babyface has been successful, with a legion of younger WWE fans idolizing him as a hero. In Cody, WWE might have found this generation's John Cena.

Despite the setbacks, Cody Rhodes finished his story and won the WWE Championship, inspiring millions of young wrestling fans around the world. As long as he is over, WWE is unlikely to turn him heel. However, considering Cody's comment and The Undertaker's suggestion, anything is possible in WWE.

