The importance of lemon cannot be understated and it is a global staple in kitchens. But this multifunctional fruit is not only laden with properties that can make you healthy inside, it has also been recognised as one of the best natural skincare products that you can use for a glowy, dewy skin.

Apart from its nutrient quotient that helps to make your tummy happier, lemon can do wonders for your skin. Lemon is highly rich in Vitamin C, loaded with antioxidants and antifungal properties that help you battle age spots and acne. ( 1 ) So, when life gives you lemon, make a great face pack. In this article, we will take you through all the essential tips for how to make homemade lemon face packs.

10 Homemade Lemon Face Packs for Clear Skin

When life gives you a lemon, you don't wait to make lemonade, instead make a Lemon Face Mask! Dive in for the most used and effective recipes, because we aren't taking any chances when it comes to your skin.

1. Lemon and Honey Face Mask

This mask is ideal for oily skin as honey helps to absorb excess oil with its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties while lemon provides antibacterial properties helping you avoid an infectious breakout. ( 2 )

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

What to do:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

2. Lemon and Sugar Scrub Mask

This mask is perfect for exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. However, over-rubbing and exfoliating could also lead to irritation, redness and dryness. This pack may be used once or twice a month to a maximum.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

What to do:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and massage gently in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

3. Lemon and Egg White Mask

What came first, the egg or the chicken!? Let the mystery remain unsolved as we are more excited about the benefits that egg has to give us. The richness of protein in eggs not only makes a healthy breakfast but also helps regulate extra sebum production, eliminate dead skin cells and keep your pores clean.

Egg whites are a known source of vitamins and minerals in addition to being high in hyaluronic acid and the hydroxylase enzyme; both helpful when it comes to improving the appearance of the skin.

This mask is great for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles ( 3 ).

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

What to do:

Beat the egg white until it becomes frothy.

Now, mix in the lemon juice with the beaten eggs.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

4. Lemon and Yogurt Mask

Want to remove the proof you had been traveling under the sun for days? Well, in that case, if you are looking to remove the tanning then this is the one package you want.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

tablespoons plain yogurt

What to do:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

5. Lemon and Aloe Vera Mask

Aloe-Vera, where Alloeh, an Arabic word stands for shining bitter substance while vera stands for “true”. When these two beautiful words combine, magic happens. As per the research done by the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Aloe Vera is high in Vit A, C, E, and B12. While the rest when ingested may become more fruitful, Vit E and C in particular get absorbed by the skin directly ( 4 ).

So, the gel extracted from this plant helps in treating issues ranging from wounds to skin aging.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

What to do:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

6. Lemon and Cucumber Mask

What is good for salads is also good for the skin. Now that we all know how cucumber is so rich in H2O content along with silicon, sulfur, sodium and potassium, no wonder what glamor it could do to your skin.

Along with the freshness, it hydrates your skin bringing soothing and cooling effects.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon cucumber juice

What to do:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

7. Lemon and Turmeric Mask:

Nothing goes wrong when it's a traditional Indian curry with a pinch of turmeric in it.

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help bring out the natural glow and the antioxidants enhance the radiance and shine of the skin ( 5 ).

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

What to do:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

8. Lemon Juice, Orange Peel and Gram Flour Mask

The orange peel powder, Gram Flour (Besan), lemon juice and honey, are one of the best combinations that could help a scared skin. Although it would take a little more effort than other face masks, as they say, the more the merrier.

This mask can help with skin lightening and healing of scars. Where gram flour absorbs the excess oil, lemon juice and orange powder act as a rich source of Vitamin C, supplying antioxidants to your skin.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon of orange peel powder

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon of gram flour

Instructions:

Form a paste by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl.

After application on the face, we recommend you let it dry for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

9. Lemon and Baking Soda Mask

Looking for a mask that could remove your blackheads, whiteheads, scrubs, lightens pigmentation and dark spots? Well, this could be the one for you then. The major component of lemon juice, Vitamin C complements the exfoliating nature of the baking soda which helps clean out your pores.

It is essential to keep in mind that both of them are high irritants and one should always do a patch test on the elbow or back of your palm to prevent any ill effects.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon baking

What to do:

1 tablespoon of lemon juice with a pinch of baking soda. Mix until the paste becomes yellowish in color.

Apply and rub it on your face and neck.

Keep it for 10-15 mins (wash earlier if irritates)

Wash your face with cold water.

10. Coffee and Lemon Face Mask

Who doesn't like a big mug of espresso especially if it is a Monday? Well, I love one. However, the caffeine from coffee not only wakes up and boosts the energy for once in your body, it also has proven benefits of reducing the chances of skin cancer when applied as a face pack( 6 ). It contains several other compounds including caffeine, polyphenols, and oily substances called diterpenes.

Coffee improves elasticity, tightens skin, prevents aging, may protect from skin cancer and may prevent acne, you name it, it has it. Hence if you are too addicted to the smell of coffee then, this one's for you.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of coffee powder

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

What to do

Mix both ingredients in a bowl

Add little water as per the required pasty consistency

Scrub it over the face and neck for 2-4 mins

Let it sit for 10-15 mins

Wash your face with soothing cold water.

Benefits of Using Lemon on Face

Applying lemon to your face can help to balance out skin tone, lighten dark spots and blemishes, and brighten your complexion. Let us look at some of the key benefits of applying lemon to your face.

Lightens Dark Spots and Blemishes

A natural bleaching agent, lemons may be used to reduce the appearance of blemishes and dark spots. Citric acid, which is present in them, aids in exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. Lemon juice may be used on the face by itself or combined with other ingredients for a promising result.

Reduces Oiliness

A study published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology found that lemon juice can help to inhibit the growth of bacteria that contribute to acne and oily skin ( 7 ). Apply lemon juice to your face with a cotton ball if you have oily skin to use it as a toner.

Anti-Aging Benefits

Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant found in lemons, can help shield the skin from free radical damage and delay the onset of premature aging. According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, topical vitamin C treatment can enhance collagen synthesis, which is necessary for preserving youthful-looking skin ( 8 ).

Reduces Acne and Pimples

Lemons have bacterial-fighting abilities that can aid in the treatment of acne and pimples. Citric acid, which is present in them, aids in pore cleaning and skin exfoliation. Applying lemon juice directly to your pimples with a cotton swab will work as a spot treatment. Before washing the lemon juice off with water, let it sit on your skin for 10 to 15 minutes.

Hydrates and Moisturizes

Lemons are a natural source of vitamin C, which supports the skin's ability to produce collagen. The collagen found as a protein in lemon also helps to tighten and improves skin elasticity. It may hydrate and moisturize your skin by applying lemon to your face, which will leave it feeling soft and smooth.

Tips to Consider When Applying Lemon on the Face

Just like every skin type is different, the lemon face pack could also result differently for everyone.

Hence, Here are some tips to consider when applying lemon to the face:

Always dilute lemon juice: If you have sensitive or dry skin, lemon juice alone may be too astringent for you. Lemon juice can be diluted with water or another calming substance like honey or aloe vera gel. Use one part lemon juice to three parts water as a general guideline. Perform a patch test on a tiny area of skin before using lemon juice on your face. Apply some diluted lemon juice behind your ear or on the inside of your wrist, then wait 24 hours to observe if any irritation or redness develops. Avoid exposure to the sun: Lemon juice can enhance your skin's sensitivity to the sun, increasing your risk of sunburn and other harm. After applying lemon juice to your face, stay out of the sun for at least a few hours. Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 if you must venture outside. Avoid the eye area since lemon juice might irritate the sensitive skin there. Lemon juice should not be applied to this area, and you should take care to avoid getting any in your eyes. Try a cotton pad or ball: Soak a cotton pad or ball in the diluted lemon juice and gently apply it in circular motions to your face. Avoid rubbing too vigorously since this can irritate the skin. Completely rinse: After letting the lemon juice sit on your face for a few minutes, use cool water to remove it. Lemon juice should be completely removed because it can irritate your skin if it is left behind. Apply a moisturizer to your face after using lemon juice to calm and hydrate your skin. Find a non-comedogenic moisturizer that won't clog your pores and is lightweight.

By following these tips, you can safely and effectively use lemon juice on your face to improve your skin's health and appearance. However, if you experience any severe irritation or discomfort, stop using lemon juice and consult a dermatologist.

Conclusion

To sum it up, lemon is not just another edible in your kitchen. It serves a significant value to your diet and health and is also a topical agent to help you glow. Homemade lemon face packs may do wonders for your skin. However, it is equally important to be responsible while trying out new things, especially on face. Make sure to do a patch test and following the above-given tips in mind, you could achieve a glowing and radiant complexion.

