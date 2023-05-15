How to Treat Uneven Skin Tone Using Home Remedies

Many people dream of having spotless skin. But, many factors like sun damage, hormonal changes, or aging lead to uneven skin tone, making the skin look dull and lifeless. If you think your skin has turned dark and dull all of a sudden - trust us, that's not true. Uneven skin tone is a process that starts gradually and can be easily prevented and treated if you nourish and pamper your skin properly. Even without getting your hands on expensive makeup products, you can make your skin even-toned — with several home remedies.

Here's our mini guide on how to treat uneven skin in the comfort of your home. But before we get into that, let's learn all about the meaning, causes, and symptoms of uneven skin tone.

How to Treat Uneven Skin Tone: Meaning, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

Meaning of Uneven Skin Tone

Uneven skin tone is not a serious skin condition but can make some feel conscious as it is characterized by skin discoloration. For the unversed, uneven skin tone is a collective term used to refer to various skin issues, including, hyperpigmentation, changes in skin texture, and dark spots. This condition makes an area of your skin appear darker than the skin surrounding it.

Uneven skin tone can go away on its own, or stay permanently with you. Many factors lead to this condition, which we have explained below in detail.

Top 5 Causes of Uneven Skin Tone

Are you ready to know what causes uneven skin texture? Below are some factors that cause unevenness in the skin.

1. Sun Exposure

Summers are the time to flaunt mini dresses, relax near the beach, and unwind. But, along with the fun, comes various skincare problems that are caused by sun rays. When our skin gets exposed to the sun, our body prepares to shield it from the harmful effects of UV rays by producing more melanin than required. This can make your skin appear darker and cause pigmentation ( 1 ), ( 2 ). UV rays are one of the leading causes of uneven skin tone.

2. Hormonal Changes

Melasma is a skin condition that affects women more than men and is caused by hormonal imbalances in the body. This condition appears as patches on the skin that are brown or gray in color, and the patches are usually seen on people's chin, nose, cheeks, upper lip, and forehead. In the majority of cases, it's caused due to hormonal changes led by pregnancy or intake of oral contraceptives ( 3 ).

According to a study, two hormones, namely estrogen and progesterone induce catamenial hyperpigmentation (when there are pigment changes in the skin due to menstruation) ( 4 ), ( 5 ). To summarize, hormonal changes due to any reason like pregnancy, menstruation, etc. can cause hyperpigmentation.

Advertisement

3. Aging

With age, many changes happen in our bodies. Talking about skin, aging can lead to hyperpigmentation ( 6 ). When your skin starts aging, it starts showing its effect, such as loss of elasticity and pigmentation ( 7 ).

4. Acne

If you have oily and acne-prone skin and are dealing with the problem of hyperpigmentation, your acne might be to blame. A study claimed that acne can cause skin inflammation, leading to red spots and pigmented skin ( 8 ).

5. Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

This is a skin condition that can cause uneven skin tone and is known to affect darker-skinned people more ( 9 ).

There are various DIY tips on how to treat uneven skin tone that we have explained below. Keep reading to know more!

How to Treat Uneven Skin Tone: 10 Home Remedies to Try

Uneven skin tone appears in the form of acne scars, dark spots, redness, and blemishes. However, various home remedies for uneven skin tone can help get an even skin tone or improve signs of uneven skin tone.

Caution: Natural ingredients work differently for different people. You may be allergic to natural ingredients too, hence, always do a patch test on your elbow before trying any DIY remedy.

1. Sandalwood, Milk, Lemon, And Honey

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon sandalwood powder

1 tablespoon of coconut milk

1 teaspoon of honey

4 drops of lemon juice

How to Prepare

Mix sandalwood powder with coconut milk and honey. Pour in a few drops of lemon juice, and apply it evenly on your face and neck. Wash it off after 10 minutes with the help of lukewarm water.

Why This Works

Sandalwood may help solve the problem of pigmentation associated with aging and UV-induced damage ( 10 ). It also has antioxidant properties that protect the skin against environmental stressors and delay the signs of aging ( 11 ).

Coconut milk is rich in fatty acids and other nutrients that help fade dark spots, treat hyperpigmentation, and smoothen the skin ( 12 ).

Advertisement

Honey contains various enzymes and due to its strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, it makes for a great ingredient to treat the problems of hyperpigmentation ( 13 ). Honey is also a natural emollient and humectant and boosts skin hydration ( 14 ). Lemons, being a good source of vitamin C, help prevent ultraviolet-induced pigmentation and may treat the signs of photoaging ( 15 ).

2. Gram Flour, Rosewater, And Yogurt

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of gram flour

2 tablespoons of rose water

1 tablespoon of yogurt

How to Prepare

Gather all the ingredients and mix them well in a bowl. Apply a thick layer of this mixture on your face, neck, and other affected areas. Wash off after 10 minutes with cold water.

Why This Works

Gram flour works on pigmented skin by removing tan from the skin, preventing acne, and lightening the skin tone ( 16 ). Rosewater is effective in reducing the damage and inflammation caused to the skin by UV exposure. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties also treat sunburns and soothe the skin ( 17 ).

Yogurt improves skin appearance by keeping it smooth, boosting skin elasticity, and keeping it moisturized ( 18 ). This is one of the best ways to treat uneven skin tone at home.

3. Aloe Vera And Rosewater

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons of rosewater

How to Prepare

Take an aloe leaf, wash it properly, and cut it open to get the gel out of it. Add a tablespoon of aloe vera gel with rosewater and make a smooth paste. Keep this on your skin for 15 minutes, then wash your face with cold water.

Why This Works

Aloe vera has skin-lightening properties and tackles hyperpigmentation effectively, owing to its skin depigmentation agents ( 19 ). It also inhibits excess melanin production that's caused by UV radiation ( 20 ). When combined with rosewater, this face pack can help you tackle the problems of dry skin, dark spots, and pigmentation.

Advertisement

4. Tomato And Potato Juice

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of tomato juice

1 tablespoon of potato juice

Cotton pad

How to Prepare

Take a small tomato and a small potato and wash them both properly. Peel the potato and blend it with the tomato to get their juice. Use a clean cotton pad to dab the juice onto your skin. Let it stay for 30 minutes, then rinse your face with cold water.

Why This Works

Tomatoes improve the overall appearance of the skin — all thanks to their antioxidant activities. It also strengthens the skin's immune system to fight against pathogens and treat pigmentation that occurs as a result of UV rays ( 21 ), ( 22 ).

Potatoes are filled with essential vitamins such as vitamin C and minerals that may help you achieve even-toned skin ( 23 ). Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that is helpful to treat symptoms of photoaging and hyperpigmentation ( 24 ).

5. Fuller's Earth (multani mitti), Sandalwood, Neem, Holy Basil, And Rosewater

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 teaspoon of powdered Fuller's earth

1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder

1 teaspoon of neem powder

1 teaspoon of holy basil (tulsi) powder

2 tablespoons of rosewater (you can adjust the quantity to get the desired consistency of the mixture)

How to Prepare

Combine all the ingredients to get a smooth face pack. Apply it all over your face and neck. Wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Why This Works

Fuller's earth, widely known as multani mitti, may be beneficial in removing the impurities from your skin, soothing your skin, and treating inflammation. When it is used as a face pack, it helps give you clear and radiant skin ( 16 ).

The popularity of neem will never fade away, as it is considered a panacea for all skincare problems. Neem has depigmentation properties that keep the skin away from uneven skin tone

Advertisement

( 25 ).

Tulsi has antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. The unique combination of these properties makes it a wonder herb to tackle a lot of skin issues and keep your skin healthy ( 26 ). Using this remedy is one of the best tips on how to treat uneven skin tone.

6. Cinnamon, Sweet Almond Oil, And Coffee Powder

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon of coffee powder

2 teaspoons of sweet almond oil

How to Prepare

Take a small bowl and mix all the ingredients in it. Stir properly and apply it liberally on your face and neck. You can allow the pack to sit on your face and let it do its work for 15 minutes, and then wash your face with lukewarm water.

Why This Works

Cinnamon has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects on the skin that protects the skin from various conditions and keeps it healthy overall ( 27 ).

Coffee aids in the reduction of the symptoms of hyperpigmentation, accelerate the wound-healing process, prevents sagging skin, and boosts skin hydration ( 28 ).

Sweet almond oil can be used to soothe irritated skin, improve skin tone, and rejuvenate it completely ( 29 ), (30 ).

7. Nutmeg And Milk Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of nutmeg powder

1 tablespoon of milk

A pinch of saffron (optional)

How to Prepare

Are you curious to know how to treat uneven skin tone using nutmeg? Here's the answer - mix nutmeg powder with milk to make a fine paste. If you have saffron, you can add it too for better results. Apply this all over your face and neck, and rinse it off properly with lukewarm water after 15 minutes.

Why This Works

Nutmeg is a wonderful remedy to treat skin infections, delay the signs of premature skin aging, and promote skin health ( 31 ). Saffron has the natural ability to absorb UV rays and may help protect the skin against the harmful effects of UV radiation ( 32 ).

Advertisement

8. Red Lentils, Rice Flour, Milk, And Turmeric

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of grounded red lentils

1 teaspoon of rice flour

1 teaspoon of turmeric

2 tablespoons of milk

How to Prepare

Grind red lentils into a coarse form and mix them with rice flour, turmeric, and milk to make a paste of smooth consistency. Apply it generously on your face and neck. You can let the pack stay on your skin for 15 minutes. Wash it using cold water.

Why This Works

Red lentils improve skin complexion, whereas turmeric combats the problems of acne, photoaging, vitiligo, and so on ( 33 ), ( 34 ).

Rice products have antiaging, moisturizing, skin whitening, and anti-inflammatory properties that offer holistic benefits to the skin. Moreover, rice products are less likely to give you any allergies as they are hypoallergenic and non-irritating ( 35 ).

9. Tomato And Grape

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of tomato juice

1 tablespoon of red grape juice

Cotton pad

How to Prepare

Wash a small tomato and a handful of grapes. Blend them to get their juice and use a cotton pad to apply it all over your face and neck. Wash it off with cold water after 15 minutes.

Why This Works

Want to know another one of the greatest DIY tips on how to treat uneven skin tone? Use red grapes and tomatoes! Red grapes contain an antioxidant, named resveratrol, that keeps various skin diseases at bay. It also protects the skin from conditions that occur as a side effect of UV radiation, thereby delaying the signs of skin aging and treating hyperpigmentation ( 36 ). This remedy is effective enough to even skin tone naturally.

10. Tamarind, Honey, Gram Flour Powder, And Lemon Juice

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of tamarind pulp

1 teaspoon of gram flour

4 to 6 drops of lemon juice

How to Prepare

Advertisement

Take all the ingredients and combine them in a bowl. Use a cotton pad to dab the pack on your face. Wash it off after 10 minutes.

Why This Works

Tamarind is an acidic food item that not only satisfies your taste buds but also solves a lot of skin problems. Research suggests that tamarind shows positive effects on skin moisturization, elasticity, and skin smoothness. It also has anti-aging effects on the skin, and reduces the visible symptoms of UV-damaged skin, leaving you with softer and more youthful skin ( 37 ).

We hope you got the answer to 'how to treat uneven skin tone' from the ease of your home. It is good to know about natural ways to even out skin tone, but you must also know about the treatment and prevention of uneven skin tone. Keep reading to learn more!

How to Fix Uneven Skin Tone with Medical Treatment Options?

Some medical treatments can help you even out skin tone.

A word of caution: Go for these treatments only after consulting with a dermatologist, and telling about your concern properly.

1. Laser Therapy

In laser therapy, a beam of light is used to treat hyperpigmentation and give you an even skin tone. It is regarded as an effective treatment for uneven skin tone ( 38 ). According to a study, laser toning is a safe procedure for the treatment of melasma (one of the causes of uneven skin tone) ( 39 ).

2. Chemical Peels

Chemical-strength peels are a great way to solve the problem of uneven skin tone and rejuvenate your skin. The best thing about this procedure is that it isn't highly expensive and is considered a safe treatment. There are three levels of chemical peels, namely light, medium, and deep and they penetrate deep into your skin to exfoliate it and leave you with smoother skin. Light peels include the use of mild acids like salicylic acid. If you go for a light chemical peel treatment, be ensured that you'll get done with the procedure quickly.

Going for medium peels means you might need sedatives or pain relievers. Deep peels have a longer recovery time ( 40 ). The level of chemical-strength peel you need depends on the severity of your problem.

Advertisement

3. Microdermabrasion

This is a type of exfoliating treatment that makes the collagen in your skin thicker and removes the damaged outer layer of your skin. It is a minimally invasive procedure efficient in treating the problems like photoaging, hyperpigmentation, melasma, and acne scars ( 41 ).

How to Treat Uneven Skin Tone with Makeup?

Apart from laser treatments, you can simply try makeup techniques to hide dark spots and blemishes. Use good-quality foundations and concealers that suit your skin tone and texture to hide uneven skin tone.

How to Treat Uneven Skin Tone: 4 Prevention Tips to Follow

Prevention is better than cure, so take proper measures to keep your skin even-toned. Below are a few practical measures to adopt for healthy skin:

1. Use Sunscreen

UV rays can wreak havoc on your skin, and lead to various problems including premature aging, dark spots, and pigmentation. Use SPF sunscreen whenever you go out in the sun, and don't forget to apply it two to three times a day ( 42 ), ( 43 ). Also, many people believe they don't need to use sunscreen when it's cloudy outside, but that's not the case. Even though it's cloudy outside, your skin still absorbs a lot of UV rays. So, it's advised to use sunscreen every day to protect yourself from UV-induced damage.

2. Eat a Balanced Diet

We can't stress it enough — what you eat will definitely reflect on your skin. Eating a healthy, nutritious diet can help you delay the signs of aging and prevent the problem of uneven skin tone. Sugary foods, baked products, tobacco, and alcohol are known to cause skin inflammation and make your skin health worse ( 44 ). So, how to treat uneven skin tone? It's simple — eat a diet filled with healthy fats, fruits, and veggies.

3. Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Skin hydration is important as it helps flush toxins out of the body, leaving you with smooth and soft skin. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and use an SPF moisturizer to prevent dryness and shield your skin from sun rays ( 38 ).

4. Find the Underlying Problem

Once a root cause of a problem is identified, the treatment becomes easier. If you are dealing with the problem of uneven skin tone and have tried all the home remedies, but in vain, understand it's time to meet a dermatologist and find the underlying problem. Maybe the uneven skin tone is because of acne or hormonal problems. Identifying the problem will help you find its solution fast and get rid of the uneven skin tone effectively.

Conclusion

Now that you know all about 'how to treat uneven skin tone,' don't wait anymore! — You can use various natural ingredients like aloe vera, honey, gram flour, sandalwood, and so on to get even-toned skin. Apart from these home remedies, you should also use preventive measures so that you don't have to face the problems of acne and pigmentation. If even then your problem doesn't get solved, don't shy away from visiting a doctor.

Sources:

1. Mouse and human skin cells produce melanin on a 48-hour cycle

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/10/18102542055.htm

2. Pigmentation effects of solar simulated radiation as compared with UVA and UVB radiation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2593890/

3. Melasma

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459271/

4. Catamenial Hyperpigmentation: A Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7442313/

5. Sex steroids regulate skin pigmentation through nonclassical membrane-bound receptors

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4863824/

6. Hyperpigmentation in Aging Skin

https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-3-642-27814-3_51-3

7. Skin-Aging Pigmentation: Who Is the Real Enemy?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9406699/

8. Post-acne hyperpigmentation: Evaluation of risk factors and the use of artificial neural network as a predictive classifier

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8611517/

9. Postinflammatory Hyperpigmentation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2921758/

10. Sandalwood Album Oil as a Botanical Therapeutic in Dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5749697/

11. Antioxidant and Anti-Aging Potential of Indian Sandalwood Oil against Environmental Stressors In Vitro and Ex Vivo

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/8/2/53

12. Coconut Milk as an Alternative of Cosmetic Material for Thinning Hyperpigmentation on the Face Skin

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/347409274_Coconut_Milk_as_an_Alternative_of_Cosmetic_Material_for_Thinning_Hyperpigmentation_on_the_Face_Skin

13. Sardinian honeys as sources of xanthine oxidase and tyrosinase inhibitors

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6049736/

14. Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24305429/

15. Vitamin C Prevents Ultraviolet-induced Pigmentation in Healthy Volunteers: Bayesian Meta-analysis Results from 31 Randomized Controlled versus Vehicle Clinical Studies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6415704/

16. In-House Preparation and Standardization of Herbal Face Pack

https://opendermatologyjournal.com/VOLUME/11/PAGE/72/FULLTEXT/

17. Skin anti‐inflammatory activity of rose petal extract (Rosa gallica) through reduction of MAPK signaling pathway

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6261181/

18. Clinical efficacy of facial masks containing yoghurt and Opuntia humifusa Raf. (F-YOP)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22152494/

19. On the novel action of melanolysis by a leaf extract of Aloe vera and its active ingredient aloin, potent skin depigmenting agents

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22495441/

20. Aloesin inhibits hyperpigmentation induced by UV radiation

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12372097/

21. Effects of golden tomato extract on skin appearance-outlook into gene expression in cultured dermal fibroblasts and on trans-epidermal water loss and skin barrier in human subjects

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34668310/

22. Tomatoes: An Extensive Review of the Associated Health Impacts of Tomatoes and Factors That Can Affect Their Cultivation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8869745/

23. Potatoes and human health

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19960391/

24. Vitamin C in dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3673383/

25. Neem in Dermatology: Shedding Light on the Traditional Panacea

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8906293/

26. Tulsi - Ocimum sanctum: A herb for all reasons

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4296439/

27. Antiinflammatory Activity of Cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum) Bark Essential Oil in a Human Skin Disease Model

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5518441/

28. Coffee as a Naturally Beneficial and Sustainable Ingredient in Personal Care Products: A Systematic Scoping Review of the Evidence

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frsus.2021.697092/full

29. The uses and properties of almond oil

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20129403/

30. An updated review on efficacy and benefits of sweet almond, evening primrose and jojoba oils in skin care applications

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34957578/

31. Chemical diversity and pharmacological significance of the secondary metabolites of nutmeg (Myristica fragrans Houtt.)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5222521/

32. Does Saffron Have Antisolar and Moisturizing Effects?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3862060/

33. A CLINICAL STUDY ON EFFECT OF RED LENTIL ( PLEXION ENHANCEMENT COMPLEXION ENHANCEMENT

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362837896_A_CLINICAL_STUDY_ON_EFFECT_OF_RED_LENTIL_PLEXION_ENHANCEMENT_COMPLEXION_ENHANCEMENT

34. Effects of Turmeric (Curcuma longa) on Skin Health: A Systematic Review of the Clinical Evidence

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27213821/

35. Dermatological uses of rice products: Trend or true?

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35587098/

36. The Grape Antioxidant Resveratrol for Skin Disorders: Promise, Prospects, and Challenges

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3060966/

37. Fabrication of Tamarindus indica seeds extract loaded-cream for photo-aged skin: Visioscan® studies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5560182/

38. Hyperpigmentation Therapy: A Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4142815/

39. Laser Toning in Melasma

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6676813/

40. Evidence and Considerations in the Application of Chemical Peels in Skin Disorders and Aesthetic Resurfacing

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2921757/

41. Microdermabrasion

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK535383/

42. Sunscreening Agents

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543289/

43. The efficacy and safety of sunscreen use for the prevention of skin cancer

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7759112/

44. Diet and Skin Aging—From the Perspective of Food Nutrition

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7146365/