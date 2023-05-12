A Guide on Using Orange Face Pack for Glowing, Radiant Skin

Like it or not the scorching sun will take a toll on your complexion. You notice a duller skin tone, acne, and blemishes on your face every day. Instead of worrying, you must focus on trying natural and convenient remedies such as orange face packs to achieve clear, glowing, and radiant skin.

Orange, the citrus summer relish comes densely packed with valuable compounds that positively affect your overall health and can deliver exceptional skincare benefits. The good news is that you can mix up oranges with several other ingredients in your kitchen to prepare a homemade orange face mask for a long-lasting effect.

Let’s look at a few benefits of using oranges for skincare and certain DIY face packs you can incorporate into your beauty regime.

Top Beauty Benefits of Orange Face Pack for Your Skin

Oranges are admired in the wellness and beauty industry for their versatile use and benefits. The humble, juicy fruit makes a rich source of vitamin C, minerals, and antioxidants that we need to stay in the best of physical health. Apart from many health benefits, oranges are great for your skin. The active compounds in oranges hydrate and deeply nourish your skin, thus, imparting it a natural radiance. Here are some top benefits of orange peel uses.

Prevents Cellular Damage - Orange peel and flesh are abundant in natural antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body and prevent cellular damage ( 1 ). These antioxidants are helpful in reducing inflammation and soothing skin.

Fights Acne and Breakouts - Citric acid in oranges is said to dry up pimples and fight acne ( 2 ). If you are prone to skin acne and breakouts, applying an orange face mask on your skin regularly may help you achieve clear and supple skin.

Skin Brightening - Oranges are choke full of vitamin C which makes it a natural bleach for your skin. If you are looking for remedies to brighten your complexion, a homemade DIY orange face pack may help you get desired results. Also, the active compounds in the humble fruit help reduce dark spots and even out skin tone.

Delays Skin Aging - Oranges are extremely hydrating and moisturize your skin deeply. The active antioxidants in orange peel and pulp prevent oxidative stress in the body and slow down the pace of aging, thus imparting your skin with a youthful glow ( 3 ). Besides, astringents in the humble fruit shrink the pores on the skin and improve your skin’s texture.

Advertisement

15 Orange Face Packs for Youthful & Glowing Skin

You can prepare orange face packs using flesh and peel of the brilliantly-colored fruit at home effortlessly. You can combine common kitchen staples such as green tea, banana, neem leaves, and sandalwood powder. Here are 15 DIY orange face packs you can try at home to revive your skin’s health.

1. Papaya and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients - To prepare papaya & orange face mask, you will need

1 Orange

A two-inch piece of fresh papaya

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - In a bowl, mix both the ingredients and mash them using a ladle or hand blender to form a smooth paste.

Step 2 - Apply this mix all over your face and neck using your fingers or a brush

Step3 - Keep it on for 15- 20 minutes

Step 4 - Rinse off with normal tap water.

Step 5 - Moisturize your skin with a face cream of your choice.

For Best Results: You may apply this homemade face pack twice a week.

Why This Works: Papaya and orange contains vitamin A, C, and minerals such as zinc and potassium that helps reduce acne, blemishes, and wrinkles while providing your skin a natural glow.

2. Green Tea and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

½ tsp- Green tea leaves

½ tsp- of orange pulp

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix the green tea leaves and orange pulp in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Step 2 - Apply this mixture on your face and neck using your fingers or a brush.

Step 3 - Let it rest on your skin for 15 minutes.

Step 4 - once dry, rinse it off with normal-temperature water.

Step 5 - Pat dry using a soft towel and moisturize your face and neck using a good-quality moisturizer.

Advertisement

For Best Results: You can use this face pack on alternate days of the week.

Why This Works: The antioxidants and polyphenols in green tea fight free radicals and oxidative stress in the body, thus reducing the pace of skin aging ( 4 ),( 5 ). Natural astringents and vitamin C in oranges help remove excess oil on the skin and may reduce acne. Besides, the antioxidants in green tea reduce inflammation of the skin and tighten pores.

3. Coconut Oil and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tsp -Coconut oil

1 tsp - Orange pulp

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix both coconut oil and orange pulp together in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Step 2 - Apply this nutrient-rich face pack to your face and neck.

Step 3 - Leave it to dry for 20 minutes.

Step 4 - Once it dries, rinse your face with plain water or wipe the face using a wet cotton swab.

For Best Results: Repeat the regime twice a week.

Why This Works: Coconut oil is said to have skin protective properties and moisturizes dry and flaky skin. It acts as a barrier between your skin and microbes, thus reducing the risk of skin infections, inflammation, itching, and skin rashes ( 6 ), ( 7 ). Vitamin C in orange helps boost collagen production in the body and protects the skin against UV or photodamage.

4. Turmeric and Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients

I tbsp- Orange peel powder

A pinch of raw turmeric powder

1 tbsp- Rose water

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix orange peel and turmeric in a bowl. Add a tablespoon of rose water and mix all ingredients well to form a smooth paste.

Step 2 - Now, apply an even and thin layer of the pack on your face and neck.

Step 3 - Leave it on to dry. Once it dries, you can scrub the mask using your fingers to take it off.

Advertisement

Step 4 - Wash your face with tap water and pat dry.

Step 5 - Apply a good-quality moisturizer.

For Best Results: Apply the soothing face mask once a week.

Why This Works: The face pack effectively removes stubborn tan and gently exfoliates your skin. Orange peel is said to have flavonoids which pose anti-inflammatory and skin protective properties ( 8 ). Turmeric is a natural antiseptic & antimicrobial agent and prevents skin infections ( 9 ).

5. Sandalwood and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp- Orange pulp

1 tbsp- Sandalwood powder

2 tbsp- Rose water

Steps to Follow

Step 1- Put sandalwood powder, orange pulp, and rose water in a bowl and mix well together to make a thick paste.

Step 2 - Apply the mix all over your face and neck using your fingers or a brush.

Step 3 - Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse off once it dries.

Step 4 - Pat your face dry and follow your regular moisturizing regimen.

For Best Results: Soothe your skin with this orange face pack twice a week.

Why This Works: The orange pulp in the mask deeply hydrates and soothes the skin. Sandalwood is known to have anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-proliferative properties. Regular application of sandalwood powder on your face may help relieve eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin ( 10 ).

6. Multani Mitti and Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp - Orange peel powder

1 tbsp - Multani mitti (Fuller’s earth powder)

1 tbsp - Rose water

Steps to Follow

Step 1- Mix orange peel with multani mitti in a bowl and add rose water to form a thick slurry.

Step 2 - Apply a thin and even coat of the mixture to your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Step 3 - Once it dries, scrub the pack off your face and neck.

Step 4 - Rinse off with normal tap water and pat dry.

Step 5 - Follow your regular moisturizing regime.

For Best Results: Pamper your skin with this face pack twice a week.

Why This Works: Orange peel gently exfoliates the skin and removes a layer of dead skin cells, thus exposing radiant and glowing skin underneath. Multani mitti soothes the skin and removes dirt and impurities from the skin ( 11 ).

7. Tomato and Orange Peel Face Mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp- Orange peel powder

½ Tomato

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mash the tomato using a hand blender and mix with orange peel powder in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Step 2 - Apply the pack on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Step 3 - Wash off using tap water. Pat dry using a gentle face towel.

Step 4 - Moisturize your face with a good quality serum, gel, or face cream.

For Best Results: you can apply this gentle face mask thrice a week.

Why This Works: Orange peel in the face mask helps exfoliate your skin to reveal radiant skin underneath. Tomato comes packed with vitamin C, lycopene, and carotenoids, all of which are said to have an antioxidant effect on the skin. Applying this face pack on your face may delay skin aging ( 12 ).

8. Banana and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

½ Ripe Banana

½ Orange

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - In a bowl, mash banana and orange pulp. Mix them well together to form a smooth paste.

Step 2 - Apply a generous amount of this mixture to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Step 3 - Rinse off with normal tap water.

Advertisement

For Best Results: Use this skin-brightening orange & banana face pack twice a week.

Why This Works: Applying this face pack may help reduce inflammation and fight acne. Banana contains vitamin B, C, and E and minerals that deeply nourish the skin and promote youthful skin ( 13 ). Besides, the antioxidants in oranges and bananas fight free radicals in the body and may make your skin smooth and clear.

9. Neem and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tbsp - Neem leaves paste

1 tbsp -Orange pulp

1 tsp - Soy milk

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a paste-like consistency.

Step 2 - Apply a thin layer of this face pack to your face and neck.

Step 3 - Let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Once it dries, wash it off with normal tap water.

For Best Results: Nourish your skin with this face pack thrice a week.

Why This Works: This face pack unclogs pores and fights acne. Also, it moisturizes your skin and makes it smooth & supple. Neem is revered in the beauty industry for its antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. It may fight acne-causing bacteria on the skin, inflammation, and infections ( 14 ). Soy milk contains linoleic acid and antioxidants that are known to boost skin health by reducing the effect of photoaging due to chronic skin exposure ( 15 ).

10. Gram Flour (Besan) and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tbsp- Orange juice

1 tbsp- Gram Flour (Besan)

1 tsp- Rose water

Steps to Follow

Step 1- Mix orange juice, rose water, and gram flour together in a bowl to make a thick paste.

Step 2 - Apply a thin coat of this mask to your face and neck. Leave it to dry.

Step 3 - Gently scrub off the mask and wash your face with water. Pat dry.

Advertisement

For Best Results: You can apply this face back twice a week.

Why This Works: The face pack helps cleanse your skin without disrupting its natural pH. Vitamin C in orange juice removes excess oil from the skin and prevents acne. The grainy texture of gram flour makes it a natural exfoliator and helps remove dead skin cells from the skin, thus exposing fresh and glowing skin underneath. Gram flour is abundant in amino acids, carbohydrates, and antioxidants that are said to be beneficial for your skin ( 16 ).

11. Oatmeal and Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tbsp- Orange peel powder

1 tbsp- Oatmeal

2 tbsp- Rose water

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and work to form a thick paste.

Step 2 - Apply the mix to your face and neck. Let it sit for 15 minutes.

Step 3 - Scrub off the mask by massaging your face using your fingers in a circular motion.

Step 4 - Wash your face with tap water. Pat dry.

For Best Results: Apply this orange peel face pack once a week.

Why This Works: Orange peel benefits your skin by fighting free radicals and removing excess oil, thus reducing the chances of acne. Oatmeal is known to protect your skin against photodamage and soothes inflammation ( 17 ).

12. Aloe Vera and Orange Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tbsp - Fresh aloe vera gel

2 tbsp- Orange peel powder

½ Lemon

Steps to Follow

Step 1- Pluck a fresh leaf from an aloe plant and extract the gel using a knife or spoon.

Step 2 - Mash the gel and mix it with orange peel powder in a bowl. Squeeze lemon juice and mix all the ingredients well to get a perfect consistency (neither too hard nor too runny).

Step 3 - Apply this face pack to your face. Let it sit for 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Step 4 - Once it dries, scrub off the face pack and wash your face with plain water.

For Best Results: Hydrate your skin with this cooling face pack twice a week.

Why This Works: The face pack hydrates, nourishes, and soothes the skin. Natural aloe gel comes packed with anti-inflammatory compounds that may help soothe skin redness, dry skin, and rashes ( 18 ). Lemon juice comes enriched with anti-aging and anti-inflammatory compounds that are known to boost collagen production in your body and reduce the formation of wrinkles ( 19 ).

13. Honey and Orange Peel Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp -Raw honey

1 tbsp- Orange peel powder

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix both ingredients together in a bowl to prepare a thick paste.

Step 2 - Apply to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Step 3 - Scrub it off once it dries. Ensure to wash your face with plain water and pat dry.

Step 4 - Moisturize your face.

For Best Results: Apply this face pack every day.

Why This Works: The face pack hydrates the skin and brightens your complexion. Honey comes densely packed with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that reduce the pace of skin aging. Plus, it makes a natural moisturizer for the skin and soothes dry, flaky skin ( 20 ).

14. Yogurt and Orange Peel Powder Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp - Thick yogurt

1 tbsp- Orange peel powder

1 tbsp - Rose water

Steps to Follow

Step 1- Mix yogurt, orange peel, and rose water in a bowl together to get a paste-like consistency.

Step 2 - Apply the mix to your face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes.

Step 3 - Scrub off the mask by massaging your face and rinse off with normal tap water. Pat dry.

For Best Results: You can use this face pack three times a week.

Why This Works: Applying this face pack regularly to your face and neck may help remove tan. Yogurt deep moisturizes your skin, brightens the complexion, and may be helpful in improving the skin’s elasticity ( 21 ). Vitamin C in orange peel may help reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation, thus providing you with clear and radiant skin ( 22 ). The polyphenolic compounds in rose water may help reduce inflammation on your skin and delay signs of aging ( 23 ).

15. Milk and Orange Peel Powder Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tbsp- Raw Milk

2 tbsp- Orange peel powder

Steps to Follow

Step 1 - Mix both raw milk and orange peel powder together in a bowl to get a paste-like consistency.

Step 2 - Apply a fine layer of this paste all over your face and neck.

Step 3 - Leave it to dry for 10 minutes.

Step 4 - Once it dries, rinse your face with plain water or wipe the face using a wet cotton swab.

For Best Results: Apply this face pack every day.

Why This Works: Applying this face pack may help you achieve clear and glowing skin. Milk comes packed with proteins, lactoferrin, lactic acid, and other valuable compounds that are said to prevent acne, and blackheads, control sebum production, and improve skin tone ( 25 ).

Things to Avoid While Using Orange Face Packs

Orange face masks may have numerous benefits for your skin. However, you must avoid certain things while using orange peel powder face packs. Some of them are as follows-

Do not apply orange face packs on open wounds or cuts, it may lead to skin infections.

Using orange peel face packs in moderation is the key to maintaining your skin’s pH balance and overall health.

Avoid going overboard with any of these DIY face packs as overdoing it may clog the pores on the skin.

Conclusion

Homemade orange face packs may be extremely beneficial for skincare enthusiasts. The citrus fruit comes packed with a range of nutrients that are known to benefit your health and beauty in several ways. The face packs that incorporate orange peel for skin may help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and acne.

Besides using orange pulp and orange peel powder for skin pampering, you may also add common kitchen staples such as yogurt, papaya, oatmeal, aloe vera, and turmeric for added benefits. These face packs can be easily prepared at home to get clear, smooth, and radiant skin. Start using these orange face masks today and get ready to unlock your skin’s natural radiance.

Sources-

1. Antioxidant Activity of Orange Flesh and Peel Extracted with Various Solvents

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4287321/#:~:text=The%20concentrations%20of%20antioxidant%20componentsof%20the%20fruit%20(12)

2. Dual Effects of Alpha-Hydroxy Acids on the Skin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6017965/

3. Citric acid: An α and β hydroxy acid for antiaging

https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(04)03128-7/fulltext#relatedArticles

4. Antioxidant effects of green tea

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3679539/

5. Molecular Mechanisms of green tea polyphenols with protective effects against skin photoaging

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26114360/#:~:text=Accumulating%20evidence%20suggests%20that%20green,well%20as%20prevention%20of%20immunosuppression.

6. In vitro anti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6335493/

7. The Roles of Vitamin C in Skin Health

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5579659/

8. Orange peel extract, containing high levels of polymethoxyflavonoid, suppressed UVB-induced COX-2 expression and PGE2 production in HaCaT cells through PPAR-γ activation

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25234831/

9. Curcumin, a Natural Antimicrobial Agent with Strain-Specific Activity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7408453/

10. Sandalwood Album Oil as a Botanical Therapeutic in Dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5749697/

11. Short Communication Multani Mitti -Is it more than a placebo?

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/336868352_Short_Communication_Multani_Mitti_-Is_it_more_than_a_placebo

12. Tomatoes: An Extensive Review of the Associated Health Impacts of Tomatoes and Factors That Can Affect Their Cultivation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8869745/

13. Production, application and health effects of banana pulp and peel flour in the food industry

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6400781/

14. Neem in Dermatology: Shedding Light on the Traditional Panacea

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8906293/

15.Research Studies Show Soy’s Benefits for Skin Health

https://ussoy.org/research-studies-show-soys-benefits-for-skin-health/

16.In-House Preparation and Standardization of Herbal Face Pack

https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/1ca2/5c17343fd28d0dfa868e2abd0919f8e986dd.pdf

17. Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22421643/

18. The Effect of Aloe Vera Clinical Trials on Prevention and Healing of Skin Wound: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6330525/

19. Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26471635/

20. Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24305429/

21. Clinical efficacy of facial masks containing yoghurt and Opuntia humifusa Raf. (F-YOP)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22152494/

22. The effect of Vitamin C on melanin pigmentation – A systematic review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7802860/

23. Assessment of Rose Water and Evaluation of Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties of a Rose Water Based Cream Formulation

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331906604_Assessment_of_Rose_Water_and_Evaluation_of_Antioxidant_and_Anti-inflammatory_Properties_of_a_Rose_Water_Based_Cream_Formulation

24. Milk Proteins—Their Biological Activities and Use in Cosmetics and Dermatology

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8197926/