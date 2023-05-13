Waxing at Home: Your Guide to Achieving Parlour Like Smooth Skin

Personal grooming is crucial to enhance your body image and confidence. Unwanted body hair is something that may ruin the charm of your appearance. Thus, most of us often visit salons to get rid of them using tried and tested hair removal methods. Waxing is a popular and affordable way to achieve smooth and hairless skin. But, visiting a parlor every time to get the job done can be exhausting, especially when you are on the go. Missing hair waxing appointments at the parlor should not worry you any longer. Waxing at home can be easy and safe if done the right way. It is one of the easiest ways to remove unwanted body hair. Though home waxing can be tricky at first, it becomes easier with practice and good preparation. We decided to bring you a complete guide on achieving smooth and soft skin using different kinds of hair removal wax. Read on to learn more!

What Types of Wax Are Used for Removing Body Hair?

While at-home waxing is a quick and affordable way to get soft and smooth skin, it’s crucial for you to pick the right kind of wax for each body part. As a beginner with so many options, choosing the right wax for you can be confusing. Thus, we have broken down different kinds of wax based on your body's needs.

Soft Wax

Soft wax or strip wax is the most common of all types. Strip waxing is generally used to remove unwanted hairs from arms, underarms, and legs by applying a thin layer of hot wax on top of your skin. It is directly applied over your skin using a flat spatula or a roller. Then, a strip of thin cloth is placed over the wax and pulled off in the opposite direction of hair growth.

Soft wax gets to the tiny and fine hair that you can’t see, leaving your skin baby-soft and smooth. But, body wax should be used once in a session. Applying it repeatedly on your skin may damage the skin cells and may even burn your skin.

Hard Wax

Hard wax is precisely used for removing hairs from sensitive areas such as upper lips, underarms, and the bikini area of your body. Hard wax is applied warm directly on your skin and then given time to cool and harden. Once hard, the wax is then pulled off in the opposite direction of the hair growth. The perk of using hard wax is that it only binds to the hair, not your skin. The process is less painful and you can apply the hard wax to your skin several times without damaging your skin. If you are planning to do home waxing, consider hard wax over any other type of wax to remove hair from sensitive areas of your body.

Fruit Wax

Fruit wax works similarly to hard wax and may be beneficial for those with sensitive skin. The fruit wax consists of extracts of several fruits like berries, plums, lemons, etc. This natural extract makes the wax rich in antioxidants and helps nourish the skin with essential vitamins and minerals ( 1 ). Since fruit wax is gentler on your skin, it may be much more expensive. However, fruit wax doesn’t leave any mark on the skin and provides you with smooth and super soft skin.

Chocolate Wax

Chocolate wax is a hot wax hair removal option available at most beauty salons. It capitalizes on the skincare properties due to chocolate as an active ingredient. It is said to be less painful to use than other variants and highly effective in removing fine and thin hair from hard areas such as legs and toes. Chocolate wax often comes enriched with skin-soothing ingredients such as glycerine and almond. It makes an ideal choice for those who are prone to skin redness.

Sugar Wax

Sugar wax has been in use since olden times and is made up of sugar, lemon, and hot water . Sugar diligently pulls the hair root out of the skin just like other hot and cold waxes ( 2 ) . The sugar wax contains natural ingredients and is gentle on the skin, thus makes a popular choice for people with sensitive skin. Plus, it can be used to remove hair from larger areas and makes a natural substitute for other types of waxes. However, the hair should be at least half an inch for the gel to stick to the hair for removal. Therefore, ensure that you have hair about an inch long before using sugar wax while trying at-home waxing.

How to Prepare Wax at Home?

You may not have the time to visit a salon for professional body waxing, and a tub of wax may be unavailable at home. In such circumstances, you can prepare a DIY wax using some kitchen staples for waxing at home instead of using a razor to remove unwanted hair. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to prepare wax at home.

To prepare a DIY wax, you will need:

1 cup White Sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp water

1 tsp salt

And a few kitchen tools such as a saucepan, wooden ladle, ceramic bowl, and ice cubes.

Directions:

Step 1 - Place an empty ceramic bowl in an ice bath in your kitchen sink. This is to cool the ceramic bowl to handle sugar wax.

Step 2 - Put a saucepan on the flame. Now, add sugar, water, salt, and lemon juice and cook it on a medium flame to caramelize sugar.

Step 3- Once the sugar begins to caramelize, lower the flame and keep stirring continuously using a wood ladle.

Step 4 - Keep watching it. The sugar-lemon wax is ready when it turns brown.

Step 5 - Now, take the saucepan off the stove and carefully transfer the mixture to the cool ceramic bowl that is still sitting in the ice bath.

Step 6 - Continue stirring the mixture in the ceramic bath to cool it faster. The sugaring wax will turn thick as it cools.

Step 7- Pinch a bit to check the temperature. Be careful while touching it to prevent your fingers from burning.

Step 8- When it's warm enough to touch, the sugaring wax is ready to use.

How to Do At-Home Waxing?

Doing waxing at home may be enticing and cost-effective, but you must take certain precautions to prevent getting burns and rashes on your skin. Never wax irritated or sunburned skin as it may worsen the condition. Besides, it’s always best to leave bikini wax to the professionals as the skin around that area is super sensitive.

Best Techniques to Do Waxing at Home Like a Pro

Monitor Your Hair Length: As the first waxing step, make sure that the length of your body hair is at least a quarter or half an inch long. If hair is much longer, you can trim the length of your body hair using a pair of scissors to make the process less painful and messy.

As the first waxing step, make sure that the length of your body hair is at least a quarter or half an inch long. If hair is much longer, you can trim the length of your body hair using a pair of scissors to make the process less painful and messy. No to Retinoid Creams Before Waxing: Avoid using over-the-counter skin creams that contain retinoids for at least 4-5 days of waxing at home. This may help prevent removing a thin layer of skin cells along with hair growth.

Avoid using over-the-counter skin creams that contain retinoids for at least 4-5 days of waxing at home. This may help prevent removing a thin layer of skin cells along with hair growth. Reduce Pain and discomfort: Waxing your body can be painful and discomforting, especially for those with sensitive skin. Certain over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or applying cold packs before home waxing may lessen the pain and discomfort.

Waxing your body can be painful and discomforting, especially for those with sensitive skin. Certain over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or applying cold packs before home waxing may lessen the pain and discomfort. Wash and Dry Your Skin: Before waxing, ensure to wash your arms and legs to remove dirt and skincare products. Pat dry your skin using a soft cotton towel. When your skin is clean and dry, wax sticks better to it.

Before waxing, ensure to wash your arms and legs to remove dirt and skincare products. Pat dry your skin using a soft cotton towel. When your skin is clean and dry, wax sticks better to it. Warm the Wax: Follow the directions for use on the packaging and warm the wax to a suitable temperature. Do a patch test by applying a little amount of the wax to the inside of your wrist. Remember that the wax should be a little warm but not too hot to burn your skin.

Follow the directions for use on the packaging and warm the wax to a suitable temperature. Do a patch test by applying a little amount of the wax to the inside of your wrist. Remember that the wax should be a little warm but not too hot to burn your skin. Apply the Wax: Apply the wax to a small section of your skin. For best results, apply the skin in the direction of hair growth.

Apply the wax to a small section of your skin. For best results, apply the skin in the direction of hair growth. Place the Cloth Strip: Once the wax is applied, place a waxing strip over it and gently press. Leave it on the wax for 2-3 seconds.

Once the wax is applied, place a waxing strip over it and gently press. Leave it on the wax for 2-3 seconds. Pull Off the Strip : Once the strip sticks well to the wax, pull it off in the direction opposite to the hair growth. If you are waxing your hair in tricky areas such as underarms or bikini lines, seek help from your friend to pull off the strip properly.

: Once the strip sticks well to the wax, pull it off in the direction opposite to the hair growth. If you are waxing your hair in tricky areas such as underarms or bikini lines, seek help from your friend to pull off the strip properly. Rinse, Clean, and Moisturize Your Skin: The residual wax on your skin may give you a sticky feel. Rinse and clean your skin with a wet hot towel or normal tap water.

Tips to Follow While Waxing at Home

Waxing at home may be affordable but doing it the right way is the key to achieving desired results. Here are a few waxing tips for beginners to get the best hair removal results from your waxing session.

Choose The Right Wax: Choosing the right kind of wax is crucial to get desired hair removal results. The two most common types of wax are - hot wax and cold wax. Hot wax sticks only to the hair and is more suitable to remove hair from sensitive areas such as bikini lines, upper lips, and underarms. Soft wax, on the other hand, sticks to both hair and the skin and is much more painful than hard wax. It is more suitable to use for removing hairs from legs and arms.

Do a Patch Test: Always do a patch test to ensure that the wax you are using is suitable for your skin type. The patch test also helps you check the warmth of the wax, thus reducing the risk of burning your skin. To do a patch test, apply a small amount of wax on your skin to ensure that the wax is neither too cold nor too hot.

The Best Aftercare Routine for Waxing at Home

Heat and friction during home waxing may leave your skin sore and irritated. Thus, it is crucial to follow an aftercare regime after an at-home waxing session. You may use an ice pack to soothe redness and sore skin. Also, avoid hot baths, moisturize your skin using a good quality moisturizer, and wear loose-fitting clothes to avoid them rubbing against your skin.

Counting Some Pros and Cons of Waxing

Now, you know the basics of how to use wax at home, let's take a look at its pros and cons.

Pros

Once waxed, new hair growth takes around 2-6 weeks to reappear.

Waxing reduces the risk of ingrown hair.

It leaves your skin smooth and soft.

It causes less and thinner hair growth.

It makes a quick and easy method to remove unwanted body hairs.

Cons

Waxing is a painful process.

It may irritate the skin and cause soreness.

It requires a certain amount of hair growth to remove hair completely.

It may be an expensive process if you get it done by the professionals.

Conclusion :

Waxing at home is an appreciable way to get rid of unwanted body hair and saves your time, energy, and money from visiting a salon. Before you start waxing, ensure your body hair is at least a quarter of an inch long to get the best hair removal results. Also, choose the right type of wax depending on the area for hair removal. It is best to hard wax on sensitive areas of your body such as upper lips, bikini lines, and underarms. Always make sure that the wax is of the right temperature and pull off the strip in the opposite direction of hair growth to avoid burns, injuries, and redness on your skin. Besides, following a proper aftercare regimen such as using ice packs and moisturizing the skin properly is crucial to get the most out of your at-home waxing session.

