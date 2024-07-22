10 BTS facts from their debut days that ARMYs need to know

BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary earlier this June. While RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, Jin was discharged on June 12 and celebrated the event with fans. Over the years, BTS have impacted and entertained fans through their music and content. Here are 10 BTS debut facts that fans should know.

10 interesting BTS debut facts

BTS' debut date and details

BTS made their debut as a seven-member group on June 13, 2013, with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool along with the music video of the title track No More Dream. The song talks about dreams and societal pressure one faces in their lives.

RM's name and hairstyle

RM had made his debut with the name Rap Monster. Later in 2017, he officially changed his stage name to RM. Rap Monster is the leader of the group and is also actively involved with the music production and the lyrics. During their debut years, the rapper sported his signature mohawk.

Jimin's inclusion in the team

During an episode of Suchwita, Jimin appeared as a guest and discussed how he almost gave up on the team as he felt that he was not supposed to be a part of BTS. Jimin's background is in modern contemporary dance form and the change to hip-hop was hard to adjust. SUGA convinced the idol to stay. Additionally, the members also advocated that Jimin should become a part of BTS when the management was considering whether to make his debut with BTS or not.

Advertisement

Bang Si Hyuk did not remember V for a year

In one of the episodes of Rookie King, V announced his frustration with how Bang Si Hyuk did not know who V was even after 1 year in the company. He recalled how he remembered RM and asked him who was the person with the leader.

SUGA stole Jungkook's underpants

In the same episode of Rookie King, SUGA disclosed that he was the one who stole Jungkook's black underpants and wore them. When Jungkook confronted him that he doesn't like people wearing his undergarments, the elder one teased that he wanted to establish his dominance.

Jungkook's initial shiness

BTS members have mentioned multiple times that Jungkook was a shy kid when he first joined the company. He would go to take a bath when everyone was sleeping. But later when he became accustomed to the members, he showed his true colors.

Advertisement

BTS vlogs

Before and after their debut, BTS members used to release vlogs in which they talked to fans about various things. These videos contain some hilarious golden moments. V was the last member to be introduced through these videos and he has also expressed how it was a little upsetting for him as all other members were already introduced and were conversing with fans.

BTS recalling first meetings

In one of the concert videos, BTS sat together and recalled their first impressions of each other. They revealed RM's dance, Jin's dominance, SUGA's consistent fashion, J-Hope's thighs, Jimin's questionable fashion, V's red jumper and Jungkook's hair.

N.O Trot version

Did you know BTS' N.O had a trot version? It's not an official version but it's a playful rendition by Jungkook in which he sings their song in trot ve

SUGA wanted to be a producer

SUGA was interested in becoming a producer but Bang Si Hyuk convinced him to become a part of the team. He was told that he would just have to rap as BTS was making a debut as a hip-hop group. But SUGA later realized that he had to dance and become an idol as a part of BTS.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin joins PSY as ONLY K-pop soloists to debut at no.1 on UK's Big Top 40 with Who; know more