What cars does BTS own? From Jungkook's swanky ride to Jin's sleek buy, read all about K-pop giants' collection

The renowned South Korean boy band BTS has been dominating the spotlight in recent years, celebrated for their powerful voices, captivating dance moves, and striking appearance. The group has amassed a massive fan following, with fans eagerly seeking out every detail about them. BTS consists of seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Originating from South Korea, they have ascended to global stardom through their exceptional performances and widespread appeal.

BTS band members are known not only for their music and global concerts but also for their opulent lifestyle, including their impressive car collections. Here's a glimpse into the luxurious cars owned by each member:

Disclaimer: All information mentioned in the article is sourced from public platforms. We take all efforts to share possible accurate information, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all reported. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

BTS’ RM

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, known by his stage name RM, has been quietly establishing himself as an emerging art collector. He possesses some of Seoul's most exclusive and valuable art pieces. While rumors suggest he owns an Audi RS valued at around 80,000 USD, this remains unconfirmed. Interestingly, despite his collection, RM does not hold a driver's license.

BTS’ Jin

Jin, BTS' eldest member, is known for his passion for sports cars. Back in 2017, he was spotted driving a Porsche Panamera GTS or Turbo, rumored to cost around $190,000 (approximately INR 1.5 crore). This high-performance vehicle is equipped with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering 453HP and 620Nm of torque! When BTS Jimin uploaded a video of himself in the passenger seat of Jin's car, eagle-eyed ARMY detectives swiftly identified the vehicle and model once they saw Jin stepping out from the driver's side at an event!

While on vacation in Korea, an Army had an exciting encounter at the Lamborghini store where they spotted BTS Jin. According to the fan, Jin purchased a stunning blue Lamborghini Aventador S, a car known for its luxury and performance, with a hefty price tag of 522,000 USD.

BTS’ SUGA

BTS' SUGA is reportedly the owner of a Hyundai Palisade, priced around 47,000 USD. Known for their preference for SUVs, many rappers opt for this type of vehicle, and SUGA seems to follow suit.

According to GQ, the Seesaw rapper has a single car, specifically the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy SUV. The 2021 model, valued at approximately INR 38 lakh, features a sleek metallic black exterior, chrome accents, and sophisticated interiors, combining style with practicality.

BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope owns a luxurious Porsche Carrera 911, contributing to the band's impressive lineup of high-end vehicles. Valued at around USD 84,000 (approximately INR 68 lakh), this sleek and powerful automobile is celebrated for its exceptional performance and premium interiors. Crafted by Porsche, the Carrera 911 is renowned as one of the finest sports cars, designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.

BTS’ Jimin

BTS singer and dancer Jimin has consistently expressed his lack of enthusiasm for cars in various media interactions. He mentioned getting a driving license more out of obligation than passion. Despite this, like Jin, he owns a Porsche Panamera GTS valued at USD 179,800.

Jimin also possesses a KIA Carnival, a 7-seater MUV with a starting price of USD 33,100 (INR 27 lakh approx.) for the base model and USD 46,200 (INR 37 lakh approx.) for the SX Prestige model. Known for its distinctive style, spacious seats, and powerful engine, the KIA Carnival suits everyday use perfectly. Despite owning these stylish vehicles, Jimin's car collection remains relatively modest, reflecting his practical and understated approach to automobile choices.

BTS’ V

In the HMG journal of the Hyundai group, it was revealed that during the filming of Run BTS! Episode 110 at Hyundai Motor Studio, V was captivated by the Hyundai EV concept car, Prophecy, and took numerous photos with it.

After filming wrapped up, he proudly became the owner of Hyundai's Genesis GV80 model, valued at approximately USD 70,900. Creative Works personnel mentioned that BTS members enjoyed experiencing various car models during the shoot, and there was a time when BTS expressed their interest in riding Hyundai cars. Netizens particularly noted V's fascination with the EV concept car Prophecy and his subsequent purchase of the Genesis GV80 after interacting with it during filming.

BTS’ Jungkook

According to GQ, in 2020, Jungkook indulged his fascination for luxury cars by acquiring a Mercedes-Benz GT63S. Valued at approximately USD 2 million (around INR 16 crore), this stylish vehicle has been prominently featured in many of Jungkook's social media posts. As part of the G-Class edition SUV, it not only boasts elegant aesthetics but also houses a notoriously powerful engine, solidifying its status as one of the most expensive models within the Mercedes lineup.

On November 16, 2022, Newsen reported that a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Edition, known to have been owned and driven by Jungkook himself, appeared on the art auction website Blacklot, which specializes in rare items.

Reports indicated that Jungkook purchased the Benz under his own name in 2019 and had it in his possession for two years. Subsequently, the vehicle was sold to a collector in March of the following year and has since been kept in storage.

Regarding the Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G63 Edition, Blacklot only vaguely referred to it as a "vehicle driven by a global celebrity" without explicitly stating it was owned by Jungkook. It was revealed that the Still With You singer had purchased a new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63S, an upgraded version of his previous Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. This acquisition led him to sell his previous car.

