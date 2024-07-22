BTS' Jimin joins PSY as ONLY K-pop soloists to debut at no.1 on UK's Big Top 40 with Who; know more

Jimin's latest solo album, MUSE, made its debut at the top spot on the UK's Big Top 40 chart with the song Who, propelling Jimin to join BTS and PSY as the only K-pop artists to accomplish this achievement.

Despite being released on July 19 while Jimin is fulfilling his military duties, MUSE includes songs such as Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with Loco and the emotional Closer Than This, demonstrating Jimin's artistic development and unwavering commitment to his fans, ARMYs.

In a historic milestone, BTS member Jimin has soared to the top of the UK's Big Top 40 chart with Who, the lead single from his highly-anticipated second solo album, MUSE. This achievement places Jimin in the illustrious company of fellow K-pop legends BTS and PSY, making him one of the few K-pop artists to ever claim this prestigious spot.

More about Jimin’s second solo album MUSE

On July 19, BTS' Jimin unveiled his highly-anticipated second solo album, MUSE, even as he continues his military service. This new release, available in BLOOMING and SERENADE editions, represents a significant milestone in Jimin's artistic journey, building upon the introspective themes he first explored in his debut album, FACE, but in a contrasting tone.

MUSE offers a deeper dive into Jimin's creative evolution, showing his growth as both a singer and a songwriter. The album features a collection of standout tracks that highlight his versatility and emotions. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring rapper Loco, released as a pre-release single is a vibrant and spirited track that adds a unique flair to the album. In contrast, Closer Than This, released just after Jimin’s military enlistment in December 2023, is a heartfelt dedication to ARMYs, reflecting Jimin's deep gratitude and connection to his fans.

Meanwhile, the main track, Who, leads the album with its compelling melodies and interesting lyrics, setting the tone for the entire collection. Even as he fulfills his military duties, Jimin has managed to maintain a profound connection with his fans through this evocative release.

