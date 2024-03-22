5 dream pairings we wish to see in K-dramas: Gong Yoo-Song Hye Kyo, Park Seo Joon-Jeon Yeo Been and more

There are several pairings of K-drama actors which the fans wish to see on screen. Even though they are popular, these actors have not worked on projects together. Gong Yoo with Son Ye Jin or with Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been with Park Seo Joon or Park Hyung Sik and many more such pairings haven't been seen yet and fans wish they would appear together. Here is a list of 5 dream K-drama pairings that we wish to see on screen together.

Gong Yoo-Song Hye Kyo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003. The actor is known for being a part of projects which become massive hits and become popular globally. He has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big and more. Song Hye Kyo debuted in 1996 with the drama First Love. Her first film was My Girl and I in 2005. She is best known for her roles in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Now We Are Breaking Up and more. Her latest hit was The Glory.

Park Seo Joon- Jeon Yeo Been

Park Seo Joon had a phenomenal year in 2023 as he made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels and also took the lead in the drama Gyeongseong Creature and the film Dream. He debuted in 2011 with the film Perfect Game. He has starred in hit dramas like Fight For My Way, Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more. Jeon Yeo Been made her debut in 2016 with the film We Made It. The actress has starred in series like Be Melodramatic, Vincenzo, and A Time Called You. She will be appearing in Harbin and The Nuns.

Kim Seon Ho-Kim Ji Won

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theatre actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night, Start Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Kim Ji Won started off in 2011 with the drama High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged. She is known for Descendants of the Sun, Queen of Tears, Fight For My Way, My Liberation Notes and more.

Son Suk Ku- Kim Tae Ri

Son Suk is a versatile artist and has worked in the theatre, films, dramas and also directed. He is known for A Killer Paradox, My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, The Roundup and more. Kim Tae Ri debuted with the 2015 film Lock Out. She has worked on critically acclaimed projects like The Handmaiden, Revenant, Space Sweepers, Twenty Five, Twenty One and many more.

Park Bo Gum-Park Bo Young

In 2011, Park Bo Gum first appeared in the film Blind. The actor is known for his boy-next-door looks. He has appeared in dramas like Record of Youth, Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight and Encounter. He will be taking the lead in When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy. Park Bo Young's first acting gig was the 2006 drama Secret Campus. The talented actor is known for dramas like Strong Woman Bong Soon, Doom At Your Service, Daily Dose of Sunshine, Abyss and more.

