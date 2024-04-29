'She Also Pulled My Leg': Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Shania Twain Was His 'Spirit Sister' Amid Vocal Cord Surgery

Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about his ‘spirit sister’ Shania Twain and how her advice helped him during his vocal cord surgery in 2022. Both the singers underwent vocal cord surgery, done by the same doctor.

Furthermore, his recently released docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story on Hulu elucidates how he experienced issues with his vocal cords around ten years ago. The singer also talked about how he knows Shania Twain underwent vocal medialization six years back. Additionally, his new music album will be released this June.

Jon Bon Jovi reveals why Shania Twain is his ‘spirit sister’

While talking to People recently, Jon Bon Jovi spoke at length about his friend Shania Twain and the vocal cord surgery.

“She’s been my spirit sister in this,” said Bon Jovi. He also revealed that Twain went to the same doctor regarding the same surgery before he had his surgery in 2022.

When he was suffering from a vocal cord issue, the rock singer took Shania’s advice on doing a vocal cord surgery. He found out that she was the only other person he knew who had the surgery, with his doctor Robert Sataloff.

“She's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press,” Bon Jovi shared.

The rock singer further added, “Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation.”

Moreover, the singer didn’t address the issue until he and his wife Dorothea had a conversation when he was on tour in the same year. Following that, Bon Jovi mentioned he realized that it would be better to either seek medical help or retire from music.

Current update about Jon Bon Jovi’s surgery

Jon Bon Jovi underwent surgery in June 2022 owing to loose vocal cords that purloined his rockin’ voice. After the surgery, Bon Jovi’s vocal issue was resolved.

Since it has been two years after the surgery, the singer regularly works with vocal coaches and does daily voice exercises. During the interview, he also said that every day is a recovery process for him.

Meanwhile, as per Stereogum, the lead vocalist was always renowned for how he was able to make the most of a limited range. He also made the most of magnetism and smoke and mirrors when belting out his band's massive choruses.

Everything to know about Jon Bon Jovi’s upcoming sixteenth album

According to People, Jon Bon Jovi will release his band’s new album Forever on June 7, 2024. The rock album was recorded after the It’s My Life singer’s vocal cord surgery. Bon Jovi’s vocals may sound smokier and huskier but there is no doubt that it is his. However, his future as a live performer remains up in the air.

Speaking about his vocal condition, he said, “I’m capable of singing. What I’m not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week,” adding, “but I’m aspiring to get that back.”

