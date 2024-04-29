Curious about costumes of Ramayana and Heeramandi's cast? Know Rimple-Harpreet who are behind the creations

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Heeramandi is all set to start streaming on Netflix on May 1. Amid every other thing that has caught the internet’s attention, the mesmerizing ensembles of the cast deserve a special mention. The grand and eye-catching outfits have simply blown everyone’s mind and people are wondering who is the brain behind these stunning regalias.

Meet the designer duo Rimple and Harpreet, the force behind some of the best outfits that the stars of Bollywood have worn over the years. For the unversed, Rimple and Harpreet were the ones who previously created ensembles for movies like Padmaavat, Housefull 4, and Bhool Bhulaaiya 2 among others.

Who are Rimple and Harpreet?

Based out of Delhi currently, Harpreet and Rimple Narulah established their designer label in the year 2000. It was their passion for couture as well as their rich and diverse textile and craft heritage that they envisioned translating into clothes. According to the duo, what inspires them is the influence of the craftsmanship of nomads, the wanderers, and the traveling tribes as well as the vivid cultures of Central Asia and undivided India.

Not just Heeramandi, Rimple and Harpreet are also weaving the historic ensembles for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie Ramayana

Recently while confirming the same, Harpreet told IANS, “We are absolutely elated and honored to be entrusted with the monumental task of designing costumes for Ramayana.” Calling the opportunity ‘a true blessing’, Rimple added, “Ramayana holds unparalleled significance in our country’s cultural heritage.”

Talking about their dedication and commitment to the project, they shared, “We are deeply committed to bringing forth the richness and intricacy of this epic tale through our designs, paying homage to its profound impact on our collective consciousness.”

More about Ramayana

The upcoming mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath. It is also likely to feature Yash in the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Bobby Deol as Kumbhakarna, and Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishana. Ramayana will reportedly arrive in theatres by the end of 2025.

