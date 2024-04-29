Michael Douglas Reveals He Was Mistaken For Being His Kids' Grandfather On Parents Day; Here's What Happened

Michael Douglas has openly said that he finds the experience of raising kids at a later age to be such a special challenge that he has to encounter various barriers and gain a lot of positive feelings at the same time. In his interview with the Telegraph, the 79-year-old Academy Award winner talked about a hilariously funny incident that happened in his children's university. He recalled a moment when somebody confused him for their grandfather.

“‘This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day.’ I say ‘I am a parent!’” he recalled when someone told him that. “That was a rough one.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: A Family Affair

Michael Douglas, 79, and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, who have been in a happy 24-year marriage, are proud parents to two children: Dylan, who is 23, and Carys, 21. On the other hand, Douglas has a 45-year-old son Cameron Douglas who is from his earlier marriage to Diandra Luker. Douglas narrated an incident of being mistaken as the grandfather of Carys in May 2021 when she was receiving her university graduation. Even though there was a little confusion, he didn't let it ruin the moment and simply laughed it off. Douglas really treasures being a grandfather to Lua, born in 2017, and Ryder, who joined the family in 2020.

In his interview with The Telegraph, Douglas talked about feeling sad and regretting not being there for big moments in his oldest son's life. He said his busy job in entertainment made it hard. Douglas really admires his kids, describing them as "extraordinary beings.". He's thankful they've been with him through his 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Now, Douglas and Zeta-Jones find themselves as "empty nesters." Dylan has graduated from Brown University in 2022, while Carys has one more year of college left, as Douglas revealed.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share heartfelt wishes for daughter

On April 20, as Carys turned 21, Douglas and Zeta-Jones celebrated by sharing sweet messages on Instagram.

Douglas shared a lovely photo of him and his daughter, taken together on a red carpet, to honor the occasion. "Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness," he captioned the pic.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to celebrate Carys' 21st birthday by sharing a delightful photo carousel featuring moments from Carys' childhood and toddlerhood. "You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. "Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama."

