Did Jeannie Mai's 2YO Daughter Find Jeezy’s 'Unsecured' Rifle at Home? Here's What Court Documents Claim

Jeannie Mai has made a concerning claim about her 2-year-old daughter, Monaco, allegedly discovering an unsecured assault rifle belonging to her estranged husband, Jeezy, in their home. Court documents obtained by PageSix state that the rapper, known as Jay Jenkins, "irresponsibly hides dangerous firearms throughout his home which are easily accessible and obviously dangerous to a two-year-old child."

Mai's allegations further detail that "[Jeezy] would frequently walk around the house carrying an AK-47" during their time living together in Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia. These documents, filed Thursday and obtained by Page Six, shed light on a worrying situation within the household.

Jeannie Mai Raises Concerns Over Daughter's Safety After Finding Unsecured AK-47

Jeannie Mai, the former host of The Real, aged 45, has alleged that her estranged husband, who initiated divorce proceedings in September 2023 and has strongly denied the accusations against him, has been dismissive of her concerns regarding the safety and well-being of their daughter, Monaco. Mai claims that he accused her of gatekeeping when she raised these concerns.

According to Mai's claims, their daughter, born in January 2022, once discovered her father's AK-47 assault rifle beside a bed in the marital residence. Interestingly, this rifle was conspicuously absent from photographs provided by Jeezy's legal team, which showcased a safe containing four guns, as documented in court filings.

Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy of Physical and Verbal Abuse in Court Filing

In the legal filing, Jeannie Mai also accused the 46-year-old rapper, known as the Soul Survivor, of subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse throughout their two-year marriage. Detailing one disturbing incident, Mai alleged that Jeezy choked her from behind while she was ascending the stairs and then pushed her down the steps while they were staying at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on April 14, 2022.

According to court documents, a hotel security guard who was in the lobby reportedly witnessed the incident. Additionally, Mai claimed that Jeezy verbally assaulted her during the altercation, using derogatory language such as "f--king bitch" and telling her that he could do so much better than her.

Mai's court documents include photos purportedly showing Jeezy carrying the rifle around the house and other images depicting guns scattered throughout their home, including under their mattress and on the bedroom floor.

Jeezy Denies 'Deeply Disturbing' Abuse Allegations Made by Jeannie Mai

Jeezy responded to the allegations, calling them "deeply disturbing" and denied their validity in a statement to Page Six on Thursday. He expressed his dismay at the accusations, particularly coming from someone he once loved. Jeezy labeled the claims as a malicious attempt to tarnish his character and disrupt his family, emphasizing his commitment to being an active father to their daughter amidst the legal proceedings.

Earlier in the month, Jeezy had filed for primary custody of their daughter but later revised his filing to seek joint physical and legal custody of Monaco.

