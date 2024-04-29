‘He’s A Really Angry Man’: Challengers Star Josh O'Connor Reveals His Wish To Play Dark Version Of Willy Wonka

Josh O'Connor, who currently stars in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, recently discussed his dream role for the future. In an interview, he expressed his desire to portray a dark version of Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

O'Connor praised Timothée Chalamet's recent portrayal of a young Willy Wonka in Wonka, describing it as a great performance.“But I would really like to play a story about a darker version of him,” he added. O'Connor further added that he always loved the character of Willy Wonka and saw himself playing it.

Josh O'Connor reflects on Gene Wilder's dark portrayal of Willy Wonka

The Crown actor Josh O'Connor shared his thoughts on Gene Wilder's portrayal of Willy Wonka, describing him as a complex character. While not inherently evil, Wonka is depicted as an angry and enigmatic individual. In the story, children win a contest to tour the mysterious chocolate factory but end up disappearing, adding an element of darkness and intrigue to the plot.

O'Connor also mentioned Johnny Depp's portrayal of Willy Wonka in the 2005 remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Aside from his role in The Crown, O'Connor has starred in various films, including Emma, and television series such as Peaky Blinders. His acclaimed performance as Prince Charles in The Crown earned him Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

In his upcoming movie, Challengers, O'Connor plays tennis player Patrick Zweig alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Who is Willy Wonka?

In Roald Dahl's children's books, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, Willy Wonka is a fictional character. He is the well-known owner of the Wonka Chocolate Factory.

At one point, Wonka created Wonka-Vite, a confection that had the unusual effect of making people younger until they became too small to be seen. To rectify this situation, he subsequently invented Vita-Wonk, a confection that used old ingredients from around the world to make people older.

The success of Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of Willy Wonka in the recent film proves that characters are still widely beloved and that interest in Willy Wonka extends beyond any one actor. The enduring legacy of the character has also raised questions about Roald Dahl's inspiration for creating this eccentric chocolatier and whether he was based on a real person.

