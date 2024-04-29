Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Husband Justin Bieber's Insta Dump; Says She Is 'Unwell'

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have time and again proven to us they are the power couple of this era. The couple has always wowed us with their style statements and the wholesome moments they have shared about each other on social media.

Recently, Justin shared a series of pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. These pictures made his Instagram feed more interesting. His wife Hailey Bieber reacted to the pictures as she reshared them on her Instagram handle.

Hailey Bieber reshares Justin Bieber's pictures

As per Hello, Hailey Bieber reshared the pictures of her husband, Justin which he had originally shared on his Instagram handle. She included the caption, “Oh… I’m… unwell.”

Both the individual's Instagram posts came after a very wholesome moment captured by a fan of Justin and Hailey together at a concert. As per the outlet, a clip captured Justin Bieber stroking Rhode founder’s hair while the couple danced together to live music.

The Rhode founder’s repose of being "unwell" got the internet talking. While on the other hand, Justin’s Instagram family enjoyed the post that he shared.

Fans reactions to Justin Bieber’s post

A fan commented, “Is there anything Justin Bieber can't do ??” A fan simply commented by calling the Company singer ‘Hot’.

Another singer commented, “We love you just saying spread positivity come on guys please enough is enough he is fire, and we all know it.” A fan expressed that he shared pictures of himself after a long time.

