Showrunner Ranada Shepard Defends Good Times' Animated Adaptation Amid Criticism

The Netflix Good Times reboot has sparked controversy over its portrayal of African Americans, with criticism from viewers and organizations like the NAACP. A Change.org petition, gathering 5,000 signatures, urges a boycott due to concerns about promoting stereotypes and negative aspects of Black culture.

Showrunner Ranada Shepard acknowledges the immediate response to the show. Ranada Shepard explains, "You haven’t seen J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marsai Martin, Jay Pharoah, and Slink Johnson promoting the show across the country like usual. No prior context was given to the audience, so they formed opinions based solely on what they saw."

Netflix's Good Times Reboot: Mixed reception under new showrunner

Ranada Shepard took over as showrunner for the new version of the Norman Lear-produced CBS family sitcom, which premiered 50 years ago in 1974. The late Lear, who cameoed in episode eight, remains an executive producer. All 10 episodes dropped on Netflix on April 12. THR's Chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg, 's review acknowledges the initial struggles of viewers familiar with the original but suggests the series improves with time.

According to exclusive sources, the voice cast of Good Times includes JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson, and Rashida Sheedz Olayiwola. Pharoah played the role of J.J. Evans, originally portrayed by Jimmie Walker, in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times. Additionally, following the passing of TV icon Norman Lear, it was exclusively revealed that he will guest-star in a Season 1 episode.

New Animated Good Times: Evans family faces challenges in Chicago

The animated Good Times series follows the fourth generation of the Evans family in apartment 17C of Chicago's last housing projects. Despite changes, challenges persist, with life's struggles mirroring the past. Love remains the toughest test, yet it's abundant among them.

The Netflix and Sony Picture Television comedy has no confirmed release date, but insiders suggest a summer 2024 premiere is likely. Both Netflix and Sony PT declined to comment.

Mike Evans and Eric Monte created Good Times, the television's first African American two-parent family sitcom. It spun off from Maude, a spin-off of All in the Family.

Norman Lear and Brent Miller executive produced the animated series through Act III Productions. Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, and Jeron Smith represented Unanimous, Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins from Fuzzy Door.

