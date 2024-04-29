Vanessa Lachey was just as confused as NCIS Hawai’i fans after the show’s abrupt cancellation. The series ran for 3 Seasons after its initial season came out in 2021.

Lachey who plays Jane Tennant in the show took to social media to express her dismay over the cancellation. The actress opened up about how she was “blindsided” by the situation. This is how Vanessa Lachey thinks about the NCIS Hawai'i's cancellation.

Vanessa Lachey blindsided by NCIS Hawai'i's Cancellation

Vanessa Lachey says she was “gutted” when she learned about the NCIS Hawai’i cancellation. The show had a successful run of 3 seasons before the unfortunate news was announced. Vanessa who played Jane in the show was the first woman to lead an NCIS franchise.

The actress opened up about how she was left confused by the sudden news. "Gutted, confused, blindsided,” she wrote on her Instagram story. However, the actress did find the bright side of the situation as she thanked the fans writing, "Grateful, confident, beloved fans."

Vanessa also revealed how her focus in this moment has been to be around family. She wrote, "Processing this news and still being present with my family." The star concluded the story with, "I love you all!" Then wrote the phrase in Hawaiian, " Mahalo Nui Loa."

NCIS Hawai’i creators react to the news

The creators of NCIS Hawai’i did not hold back from expressing their feelings on social media after the news of the cancellation hit. Chris Sibler who is one of the key creators of the show, spoke about how grateful he was for the cast and crew. He called them “ohana” which is a Hawaiian term for family. "We started something very special... ended up creating an ohana," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Matt Bosack did not shy away from giving Vanessa Lachey the credit she deserved as he addressed the news. "While it’s ended, I am forever grateful... for our amazing cast, led by Vanessa Lachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home," he wrote on X.

Earlier a report in Deadline revealed how Season 3 of the show will end without revealing crucial details. The outlet reported that the last season will tease Season 4 which has now been cancelled but it won’t thankfully be much of a cliffhanger.

