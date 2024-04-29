Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play in Game 5 Against Denver Nuggets Tonight?

LeBron James is expected to play in tonight's Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets despite being listed as probable on the Lakers' injury report. He's been battling left ankle peroneal tendinopathy throughout the series.

Despite the injury, James has played in all four games so far. In Game 3, he even managed to score 26 points. Down 3-1 in the series, the Lakers are facing elimination tonight. They desperately need James on the court, even if his minutes are limited.

Anthony Davis, who is suffering from a left wrist sprain, is also listed as probable but is expected to play. Jarred Vanderbilt, who is down with a right midfoot sprain, has been upgraded to questionable.

Jamal Murray, Denver's star point guard, is questionable with a left calf strain. He finished Game 4 but his availability for tonight is unclear.

Los Angeles Lakers versus Denver Nuggets Game 4: Overview

The Los Angeles Lakers finally snapped their 11-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4! While the Nuggets still hold a commanding 3-1 series lead, this win gives the Lakers a glimmer of hope.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points on efficient shooting (14-23) and added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Anthony Davis pulled off a double-double with 23 rebounds (including a crucial 9 offensive boards) and chipped in with points as well.

Unlike the previous games, the Lakers held the lead throughout most of the matchup. Although the Nuggets made a late push in the 4th quarter, the Lakers held on for the WIN.

That's how the Lakers avoided a sweep and forced a Game 5 in Denver.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers create history by making a 3-game comeback?

The Lakers are in a tough spot. With 0-3 in the series, they managed to win game 4. This puts them in a 1-3 hole. Now, the LA Lakers need to win three straight games to advance.

Well, to be honest, a 3-game comeback is difficult but not impossible.

The Nuggets have won three straight games and will be looking to close out the series at home in Denver. Games 5 and 7 will be in Denver, which gives the Nuggets an edge with their home crowd behind them.

For the Lakers to pull off a comeback, James and Davis need to continue their strong play. The role players need to step up and contribute offensively. Spacing the floor and hitting open shots will be crucial. Coach Ham will need to make tactical adjustments to exploit the Nuggets' weaknesses. This could involve switching defensive schemes or creating mismatches offensively.

If you go back down in history, there are examples where comebacks happened.

2016 Cleveland Cavaliers: Down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James led the Cavaliers to win three straight games and clinch the NBA championship.

1984 Boston Celtics: The Celtics were down 3-2 to the Houston Rockets in the Finals. Larry Bird took over and led his team to win in the final three games.