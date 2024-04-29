OpenAI is currently dealing with another privacy issue in the European Union. Noyb, a digital rights organization, has filed a GDPR complaint against OpenAI because ChatGPT is disseminating false personal data. According to Noyb, individuals are entitled to full access to stored information and the GDPR mandates that information about them be accurate.

OpenAI faces GDPR complaint over ChatGPT's 'hallucination' failure

However, the group contends that OpenAI's ChatGPT disseminates inaccurate personal data about users and that the business cannot say where the data comes from or what data ChatGPT stores" regarding users. On behalf of an anonymous public person, the organization has filed a GDPR complaint in Austria, claiming that ChatGPT gave false information regarding the public figure's birthday, information that Noyb asserts isn't publicly accessible.

These kinds of errors referred to as hallucinations, are a persistent problem with AI systems and are produced by huge language models such as ChatGPT. Hallucinations are when a model perceives patterns or objects that are not there, leading to erroneous or nonsensical outputs.

Noyb claims that the person submitted an access and erasure request to OpenAI, but the business rejected it, claiming that data correction was not possible. The digital rights organization wants the data processing practices of OpenAI and the steps taken to guarantee the accuracy of personal data to be looked at by Austria's data protection authorities. Furthermore, Noyb requests that OpenAI "bring its processing in line with GDPR" and grant the individual's request for access to their data.

According to Maartje de Graaf, a data privacy lawyer at Noyb, "Although fabricating inaccurate information is problematic in and of itself, there can be serious consequences when it comes to individuals." A US radio host filed a lawsuit against OpenAI last year after ChatGPT informed the host that they were being accused of embezzlement and fraud.

De Graaf stated that it's evident that businesses are presently unable to ensure chatbots like ChatGPT comply with EU law when processing data about individuals. A system cannot be utilized to create data about specific individuals if it is unable to yield transparent and accurate outcomes. Legal regulations must be followed by technology, not the other way around.

