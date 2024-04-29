OPINION: Dry run in theaters for Telugu-speaking states until Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 release?

Telugu cinema has a wide range of big films set to release this year that are much-anticipated by the audience. Films like Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Devara Part 1 by Jr NTR are all set to release in the latter half of the year.

As of now, the only salvation in hopes of ending the dry business for exhibitors is the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Allu Arjun’s much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. With both films already being the talk of the town, it only feels logical to assume how these South films would be beneficial for theater businesses.

However, the lack of such big releases in the current scenario seems to have dwindled down the number of people walking into theaters to catch a movie. In Telugu-speaking states, movie halls are struggling even to attract the bare minimum number of people to watch a film. It looks like this is going to continue till a big release like Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas hits the big screens.

Are Telugu state theaters struggling to attract audiences?

Starting this month, the only massive star-led film that hit the big screens was the Vijay Deverakonda starrer The Family Star. However, despite having a huge buzz for the film, it did not manage to satisfy the general audience.

As of now, theaters in Telugu-speaking states are screening films from other languages like English, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil. With the low reception of Telugu movies, audiences are staying away from theaters. Considering how family audiences from a particular region would much prefer their own regional movies, it seems the business for theaters is what getting most affected.

Going by the low number of footfalls in theaters, it seems that a spike in audience will only be seen if a big flick led by a star is released. Understanding this notion, it only makes sense for theaters to eye Prabhas’ much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD to make a revival in terms of business. For the unversed, although Kalki 2898 AD was initially scheduled for a release on May 9, 2024, due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, it was postponed to June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD glimpse:

Making sense of this, the business in films especially for Telugu states is going to be much less than expected. With the current scenario already having the theaters running a dry spell for 2 weeks, it is alleged that the low numbers would continue for at least a couple more weeks. Moreover, after the release of Kalki in June, the next big release which is much hyped up would be the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The situation of the theaters in Bollywood is also similar to that in Telugu-speaking states. In 2023, Bollywood saw an uprise in the movie business with films like Pathaan, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawaan, Gadar 2, and more. However, this year, the scenario has changed.

With the failure of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theaters, the theaters are also eyeing a big Pan-Indian release like Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Considering the number of films making it a profitable venture in theaters especially in these sectors, it seems that big releases are much needed to boost the revenue once again.

Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser:

Upcoming Pan-Indian releases that can make a sensation

Understanding the upcoming list of releases that are set to arrive on the big screens, it seems that the dry spell can be recovered with the biggies of this year. Even in Tamil cinema, films are doing low in business with major releases set to arrive later on but despite this, they are able to stand their ground by re-releasing films like Ghilli, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Paiyaa, and more.

With the recent Vishal starrer, Rathnam also having a relatively better sale of tickets, the Tamil theaters are also set to release Ajith Kumar’s Billa once again. However, with May also having a lack of major releases, the theaters are more likely to boost up once Pan-Indian films have arrived.

Films like Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2: The Rule are the most anticipated releases that are set to arrive in June and August respectively. In the month of June, Kamal Haasan is also set to bring forth his film Indian 2 directed by Shankar which is a highly anticipated sequel film. Along with Indian 2, Vikram’s Thangalaan is also speculated to release soon.

Other than these, Ram Charan’s Game Changer is expected to be released only by September or October of the year and Jr NTR’s Devara will arrive on October 10. Ironically, Tamil cinema biggies like The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan are also only releasing in September and October of this year, respectively. Even Suriya starrer Kanguva is yet to unveil an official release date.

With major films away from a release in the upcoming weeks, it is only logical to assume that the movie business will be dull for some time with a resurgence only set to happen in due time.

