Ankita Lokhane is not only a talented actress but also a great dancer. The Pavitra Rishta fame never misses an opportunity to steal the limelight with her moves. Celebrating International Dance Day today, Ankita dropped a video from her dance performances over the years. Check out her post below.

Ankita Lokhande’s video on International Dance Day

Ankita Lokhande’s video features glimpses of her performances over the years. It shows Ankita as Archana dancing on stage, which is an old clip from Pavitra Rishta. There are videos of her dancing at award shows.

The most recent clips are from the music video with husband Vicky Jain, Laa Pila De Sharaab. It concludes with the actress dancing with Madhuri Dixit during the former’s recent appearance on Dance Deewane.

Watch Ankita Lokhande’s video here:

Along with the video came a long caption that expressed how important dance is for the actress. The Bigg Boss 17 finalist also wished her fans to mark International Dance Day. Her caption reads, “Dance has always been an integral part of my life. Mere 1st school annual day performance se lekar ab tak, dance has taught me a lot. This reel is just a short summary of my connection with dance. Happy International Dance Day #Ankita #AnkitaLokhande #InternationalDanceDay” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Reacting to Ankita’s video, Marathi actress and close friend of Lokhhande, Amruta Khanvilkar called her, ‘Queen.’

Advertisement

Fans of the actress wished her in the comment section and some also requested a dance reel. One user wrote, “Ankita Lokhande Is Incomplete With Dance..Dance Completes You.”

On the other hand, Ankita also took to her Instagram story to share an adorable video of her dancing with her niece. She is seen dancing in her room to the famous track from Devdas, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka. Her little niece tries her best to match steps with her.

Talking about her profession, Ankita Lokhande has come a long way in her career. From making her acting debut in the serial, Pavitra Rishta to winning over everyone with her performance in the most recent project alongside Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, she has made her mark in television and Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra mentions Shah Rukh Khan as he talks about actors being successful due to TV; remembers Sushant Singh Rajput