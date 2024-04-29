Siddhant Chaturvedi plays guitar, dances on 31st birthday; here’s how rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

There is a whirlwind of rumors surrounding Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi dating each other. The alleged couple often engages in social media PDA, and fans can't keep calm about it. On April 29, 2024, Siddhant turned 31 and took to Instagram to drop some pictures and videos from his birthday celebration. What caught our attention was that his rumored girlfriend Navya reacted to the post.

Birthday boy Siddhant Chaturvedi sings and dances his heart out

Taking to Instagram, the birthday boy Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a series of pictures and videos from his big day celebrations. The Gully Boy actor wore a red printed satin shirt and black trousers. In the videos, he can be seen playing guitar, singing, and dancing, as well as posing for pictures with his friends.

Check out Siddhant's post here:

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Siddhant's birthday post

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Gully Boy, capturing the hearts of the audience with his stellar performance. Since then, he has garnered widespread acclaim for his roles in projects like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The 2023 coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan depicted a poignant tale of friendship, delving into the profound impact of social media in contemporary society. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by a stellar team including Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film featured Siddhant alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. It premiered on Netflix on December 26.

Navya Naveli Nanda on the work front

Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda wrapped the second successful season of her vodcast What The Hell Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and mother Shweta Bachchan. The various episodes of the vodcast saw Navya, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta engaging in insightful discussions about topics like women at work, beauty secrets, societal shifts, the internet, age and experience, food, friendship, and more. All episodes of What The Hell Navya season 2 can be streamed on Navya’s YouTube channel.

