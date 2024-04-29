Who Is Arturs Silovs? Canucks Third Different Goalie Makes NHL Debut Vs Predator

Arturs Silovs made his NHL playoff debut for Vancouver on Sunday in Game 4, becoming the third different goalkeeper to open the Canucks' best-of-seven first-round series against Nashville. He was absolutely incredible as Canucks beat the Predators, 4-3.

Silovs was in the net during warm-ups, with Nikita Tolopilo the only other Canuck goaltender on the ice. Tolopilo, who went undrafted out of Belarus, has never played an NHL game. In Game 1, the Canucks started All-Star Thatcher Demko, but coach Rick Tocchet revealed Demko is out for the week due to an undisclosed injury. Casey DeSmith started both Games 2 and 3, and he earned his first postseason win Friday night.

DeSmith was also brought down by a hit behind the net by Predators forward Michael McCarron, who received a $2,000 penalty from the NHL on Saturday. DeSmith was spotted at practice Saturday.

The Canucks led 2-1 heading into Game 4. Silovs was Vancouver's first choice in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, coming from Riga, Latvia. He has a 6-2-1 record, a 2.62 GAA, and an.898 save percentage. Nashville also changed their lineup. Defenseman Spencer Stastney was out for the week after getting boarded early Friday night. Dante Fabbro took his position and made his series debut. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Who is Arturs Silovs?

Artūrs Šilovs was born on March 22, 2001, in Ventspils, Latvia. The 23-year-old is currently signed with Vancouver Canucks. Šilovs began his hockey career with HS Riga in the Optibet Hockey League.

The Vancouver Canucks picked him in the sixth round (156th overall) at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He was then picked 11th overall in the 2019 CHL Import Draft by the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, where he played for the 2019–20 season. Šilovs inked a deal with Vancouver on August 23, 2019.

Advertisement

In 2021, he began playing for the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, where he posted a.888 save percentage in 10 games during the 2021-22 season. Šilovs made his NHL debut for the Vancouver Canucks on February 15, 2023, against the New York Rangers. He ended the season with five games for Vancouver and 44 for Abbotsford, earning the title of team MVP for the latter.

Artur Silvos made his NHL Playoffs debut

But on April 28, 2024, Silovs made his NHL playoffs debut coming in as the third goalie for Canucks. His performance was nothing short of incredible. He stopped 27 of the 30 shots which helped Canucks win 4-3.

Šilovs is considered a national hero in Latvia. Šilovs' performance led Latvia to their first-ever medal at the World Championship. With a 7-3 record, a 2.20 GAA, and a.921 save percentage, Šilovs was voted tournament MVP and became the first Latvian to win the Directorate Award or be nominated to the Media All-Star squad.

His standout performance of the competition was unquestionably his 26-save overtime victory over the United States, in which he outdueled DeSmith to win the first medal for his country.

ALSO READ: Bob Cole Dead At 90; Remembering Legendary NHL Play-By-Play Announcer's 5 Best Calls Ft Oh Baby