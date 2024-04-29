Former Dominant Champion Talks About Potential Future Rivalry With Cody Rhodes

Gunther is one of the biggest stars of the WWE roster alongside Cody Rhodes at the moment following his remarkable run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, holding the belt for a record 666 days. The Ring General recently announced entering the King of the Ring tournament, and he is among the top contenders to win. His ultimate goal, much like all wrestlers on the roster, is to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, presently held by Cody Rhodes.

Sitting in an interview with Gorilla Position, Gunther opened up his possibility of facing the American Nightmare. As per him, he and Cody are born to be foes somewhere down the line. The fans might see this anticipated feud next year, but it would also be a rational idea to put them against each other now. He added that fans need to be patient to see what possibility unfolds next, with Cody having several options. In his opinion, the winner of King of the Ring should go one-on-one with the champion.

Gunther Vs Cody will be a money feud

Gunther and Cody, the two biggest stars of the new era, could create history whenever they encounter the squared circle. They met in back-to-back Royal Rumble matches in 2023 and 2024, but never in a singles bout.

Both men have strong momentum, with Cody finishing his story and Gunther establishing his status as a domineering character in his recently concluded Intercontinental Championship run. Furthermore, Cody Rhodes is the most beloved babyface of the era, and Gunther is a ruthless and detested heel.

If booked well, this rivalry could end up similar to John Cena Vs Randy Orton or Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar of the new era. They are both great wrestlers, capable of producing five-star matches.

AJ Styles is next to face Cody Rhodes

AJ Styles, a two-time WWE Champion, emerged as the first challenger of Cody following his title triumph in WrestleMania 40. They are scheduled to clash at Backlash.

The Champion is likely to retain, but the progression of the feud has been impressive, knowing their history in Japan as The Bullet Club members. The Phenomenal One has become ruthless and untamed after turning heel, and he is going to get the best out of Cody.

