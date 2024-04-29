Hrithik Roshan is stunned by dad Rakesh Roshan’s hardcore workout session; see PIC for his reaction

Hrithik Roshan is the son of veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. On various occasions, the two shell major father-son goals through their social media posts. The two never cease to wish each other on their special days to hype up one another.

Now, yet again, Rakesh Roshan dropped an inspiring video of his hardcore workout routine, leaving his son Hrithik Roshan visibly surprised.

Rakesh Roshan drops a video of his hardcore workout session in the gym

A few hours back, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan dropped a video from his rigorous workout session at the gym. The motivating video features him doing several physical exercises including bench presses, pushups, leg exercises, and heavy weight lifting in the presence of his fitness coach. In the video, the Krrish director was seen sporting a black t-shirt with matching shorts.

He captioned the post, “I wasn’t posting, but I never missed a workout. My dedication stayed strong (accompanied by an oncoming fist and flaunting muscular bicep emoji)”

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's reaction to his dad's fitness regime

The video left his proud son, Hrithik Roshan, visibly amazed as he couldn't stop reacting to it. The Fighter actor re-shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Matlab ke kaise!! How?! Unbelievable papa!! (I mean how!! How?! Unbelievable papa!!)," followed by an oncoming fist emoji.

Take a look:

Sunaina Roshan and others also react

In addition to this, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan couldn’t stop expressing her amazement over her ‘mentor’. She wrote, “Papa you are my mentor of dedication and discipline , because of you I have my endless will power for everything.”

Furthermore, several Bollywood celebrities couldn’t stop reacting to the video posted by Roshan. Suniel Shetty wrote, “Siiiiiiiiiir,” while veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed, “Jai Ho Sir ji!!.”

Hrithik Roshan's professional front

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the patriotic action thriller, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Akshay Oberoi amongst others.

Currently, he is busy filming for the sequel to his 2019 release, War. Siddharth Anand will also be directing the second part of the film. The film will mark Hrithik's collaboration with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for the very first time, much to the credit of Yash Raj Films.

War 2 is the 6th film of the Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

