EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Kewlani shares experience working with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan

Sandeep Kewlani started his Bollywood adventure alongside icons like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan with 'Runway34,' wearing multiple hats as Writer and Associate Director, and now his directorial debut, Sky Force, is all set to release this October. In a heart-to-heart interaction with Pinkvilla on occasion of his birthday, Kewlani shared his journey, from memorable breakthroughs in Bollywood to unforgettable collaborations with industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and much more.

Sandeep Kewlani Shares When He Decided To Be A Filmmaker

When asked about his filmmaking origins, Sandeep Kewlani talked about his childhood fascination with cinema and admitted being raised on a diet of Bollywood and Hollywood movies. While it was Rajkumar Hirani’s "3 Idiots" that sparked his passion for making movies, he fondly recalled cinematic gems and cult classics like "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Sholay", alongside Hollywood hits like Steven Spielberg’s "Jurassic Park" and James Cameron’s "Titanic", that shaped his love for cinema, that not only remains strong in content but also caters to audiences at large, making it timeless and relevant even today.

During his teen years, TV series like "Mahabharat" fuelled his imagination of storytelling. He also vividly remembers eagerly awaiting monthly editions from 'Lehren Network', providing behind-the-scenes glimpses of movie magic. For Sandeep, diving into classic films, devouring BTS videos, and even visiting film sets, offered him invaluable knowledge on cinema. He declared "Sholay" a must-watch for budding filmmakers, proudly boasting of watching it over 600 times!

Sandeep’s Dive Into The Marathi Industry

Starting in the Marathi industry with films like "Ajinkya", "Coffee Ani Barach Kahi" and "Classmates", Kewlani emphasized on his collaboration with fellow movie buffs, that set the stage for his future success. He shared the story of championing "Sairat" even before Nagraj’s first film "Fandry" hit theatres, cherishing his brief association with the masterpiece, despite its eventual takeover by Zee Studios. His Marathi escapades not only sharpened his filmmaking skills but also forged lasting connections with storytellers and artisans, offering a holistic understanding of the craft.

Was Sandeep Intimidated By Any Actor/Star?

Early in his Hindi film career, Sandeep found himself collaborating with industry legends like Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar. When asked if he felt intimidated, he admitted to being awestruck by the legend, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He witnessed his childhood dreams come to life as Mr. Bachchan breathed life into his dialogues for "Runway34". He spoke highly of Devgn and Kumar, praising their professionalism and unique approaches to their craft.

Kewlani Talks About The Difference In Hindi Film Industry And Marathi Industry

In comparing the Hindi and Marathi film industries, Kewlani emphasized their shared goal of creating compelling cinema. While budgets and scales differ, both industries are driven by a passion for storytelling.

Kewlani Dives Into His First Bollywood Break - Runway34

A chance encounter with a newspaper article detailing a harrowing airline incident sparked Kewlani's creativity, inspiring the screenplay for "Runway 34". Teaming up with Aamil Keeyan Khan, they pitched the script to Ajay Devgn, who not only embraced the project but also took on the directorial role.

During the production, Ajay Devgn extended another opportunity, inviting them to adapt the screenplay of the Tamil film "Kaithi", titled "Bholaa" in Hindi.

When asked about SkyForce he simply said, "Wait for the right time. It’s too early to talk anything about it".

What's Next For Sandeep Kewlani?

Kewlani said he is already brewing up future scripts and discussing ideas with two leading stars from the Hindi film fraternity. While details remain underwraps, the excitement is definitely building. He promised more updates after the release of his next presentation, that is Sky Force.

We at Pinkvilla wish the talented director a very happy birthday and great success for all his upcoming projects! Share your thoughts in the comments below!

