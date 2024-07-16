5 plot holes in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears that remained unattended: From cliche arcs to questionable logic

Queen on Tears became one of the most-watched K-dramas of all time and even received an extended finale episode due to its popularity. Helmed by the writer of hits like Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star, the drama was highly anticipated even before its release as it starred Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. While the drama received lots of love from the global audience, here are 5 unexplained plot holes in the drama.

5 plot holes in Queen of Tears which remain unexplained

Fate brought Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo together as kids

Queen of Tears followed the very cliche plot point of the main couple being connected by fate and knowing each other since they were kids. This trope has been used in several K-dramas prior to this and has been a part of many popular dramas in the past. While that is true, this angle has become overused and does not add anything new to the drama and makes it feel rather dated.

Unlike a story of friends to lovers in which the main couple are friends since childhood, which is an endearing situation, Queen of Tears falls into the trap of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo having a connection since they were kids.

Rich family's sudden fall into poverty

The Queen's conglomerate is shown to be one of the biggest players in the field. So it becomes difficult to digest when they are suddenly shown to be poor because of Yoon Eun Sung and Mo Seul Hee's doings. Rich people don't become poor within a day just because they no longer hold power in their company, doesn't dismiss the fact that they are rich.

Their sudden fall from power and money seems out of place. As they lose all their money, they have to put up with Baek Hyun Woo's family and live with them.

Hong Hae In's miraculous surgery

Queen of Tears established it early on the Hong Hae In's brain tumor is pretty much incurable. Even though she meets various medical practitioners and researchers from all around the world, she receives the same response.

​​​​But suddenly the plot changes and a hospital in Germany is ready to take the risk and go forth with a surgery.

Even after the surgery in performed, Hong Hae In's hair is pretty much untouched. Nothing is put of place and she looks fresh as a flower with a uead full of hair after a brain surgery.

The cliched amnesia

After the successful surgery, Hong Hae In loses her memory. The amnesia trope is too redundant and cliche in the K-drama world. A memory loss sequence in 2024 seems out of place and dated.

Why would Hong Hae In believe Yoon Eun Sung when everyone else said otherwise?

Hong Hae In is a smart and independent woman. Yet after her memory loss, she very easily believes the first person who is in front of her without questioning anything twice. This plot point just unnecessarily elongates the series ratjer than keeping it crisp and clean.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women; and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love. But things aren't easy for them as they are surrounded by family and business politics.

