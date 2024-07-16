Byeon Woo Seok gets escorted only by airport staff amid ongoing over-security controversy; fans are worried about lack of personal bodyguards

Recently, Byeon Woo Seok was escorted solely by airport staff, sparking concern among fans due to ongoing controversy over his security arrangements. Fans expressed worry over his apparent lack of personal bodyguards and noted his tired and cautious demeanor. Previously, the issue escalated when the involved parties were indicted, prompting a report to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.

Byeon Woo Seok’s lack of personal security causes concern

As Byeon Woo Seok returned from Hong Kong after completing the final stop of his successful fan meeting tour, SUMMER LETTER, fans observed that he was escorted only by airport staff without his usual personal bodyguards. Byeon Woo Seok appeared noticeably cautious and reserved, choosing not to interact with fans to maintain security as he typically would.

Previously, an online video surfaced showing Byeon Woo Seok’s security guard using a flashlight to deter civilians from filming, sparking widespread criticism online. The CEO of the security team promptly acknowledged fault, apologizing for the incident and expressing regret for causing discomfort to civilians.

Most recently, despite an official apology from Byeon Woo Seok’s agency regarding the incident, criticism has persisted. Now as fans noted during his recent return from Hong Kong after concluding his fan meeting tour SUMMER LETTER, Woo Seok was accompanied only by airport staff. Hence observers attributed his somber appearance to the ongoing controversy surrounding his security arrangements. Many fans even sang Lovely Runner’s OST Sudden Shower to cheer him up and he faintly smiled and bowed at them showcasing his gratitude.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s ongoing security controversy

The Incheon International Airport Police Department officially initiated a pre-booking investigation into the bodyguards involved in the controversy during Byeon Woo Seok’s departure. On July 16, they announced their intent to investigate the bodyguards for suspected violations of criminal law, including obstruction of business, coercion, and assault.

The Lovely Runner star’s security team faced severe criticism for their perceived excessive behavior at the airport. The incident has escalated to the point where it has been formally filed with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea for further investigation.

According to a report by Joongang, an online community user stated that they have lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. The complaint urges the commission to thoroughly investigate the alleged human rights violations stemming from the controversy surrounding Byeon Woo Seok’s security team, citing Article 30 Paragraph 1 of the National Human Rights Commission Act.

