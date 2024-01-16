9 years of GFRIEND: From Navillera to Me Gustas Tu and more; Top 5 tracks to make you a BUDDY

GFRIEND is a South Korean girl group who made their debut in January 2015 with the EP Season of Glass. The group consists of six members including Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. They became popular because of their hits like MAGO, Me Gustas Tu, Navillera and many more. Though they disbanded in 2021, their songs hold a special place in the hearts of their fans, BUDDYs. They are known for their sweet and innocent image and vibe. As the group marks their 9th anniversary today, here is a look at some of their best tracks.

Navillera

GFRIEND's Navillera is a part of their first extended playlist LOL which was released in July 2015. It became their second number-one single and also topped the Gaon Digital Charts for two weeks. The music video currently has 66 million views on YouTube. The song talks about the feelings of attraction and compares it to a butterfly. The song was also included on Billboard's list of The 100 Greatest K-pop Songs of the 2010s and were ranked at the 98th spot.

Me Gustas Tu

Me Gustas Tu was the song that shot GFRIEND to fame. Released in July 2015, the song is the title track of their second EP Flower Bud. The song received more than 100 million streams and also sold over 2 million digital copies in South Korea. The track was a viral hit and many celebrities were also seen dancing and singing to it. The lyrics talk about the feeling of reciprocated love and confessing the feeling of love to someone.

MAGO

MAGO is GFRIEND's biggest hit and has over 85 million views on YouTube making it their most watched music video. The song talks about self-love and confidence. The meaning of the title of the song is left ambiguous so that listeners can find their own meaning in the lyrics. It is a part of their third album Walpurgis Night which was released in 2020. This was their last song before they departed from their label Source Music.

Time for the Moon Night

Time for the Moon Night was released in April 2018. The song is a part of their sixth EP by the same name which peaked on Billboard's US World Albums number 6. The song achieved a grandslam meaning that it won all six music programs within a week. The track also entered on Billboard Kpop Hot 100 and peaked at number 3. The music video currently has 70 million views.

Apple

Apple is a slightly different song from the rest of GFRIEND's discography. The song is a sultry piece and talks about temptations in human life. It was released in 2020 and was included in the album Song of the Sirens. Members Eunha and Yuju also took part in creating the piece. The music video has over 40 million views on YouTube.

VIVIZ

VIVIZ made their debut in February 2022 with the EP Beam of Prism and includes members Eunha, SinB, and Umji. They took part in Queendom 2 and finished in third place. Their latest release was the album Versus which was released in November 2023 and included the title track Maniac.

