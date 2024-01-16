'We will do our best': BTS' RM's powerful speech at military graduation ceremony swells fans with pride

RM and V of BTS achieved a significant milestone by graduating as elite military trainees on January 16. The duo stood out among the six recognized for exceptional performance at the graduation ceremony. Beyond the stage, RM's impactful speech showcased BTS' global influence, reaffirmed at the recent military graduation ceremony.

Fans worldwide laud RM’s military graduation speech

BTS' RM and V recently achieved elite military graduate status, earning recognition among only six for their exceptional performance. The duo stood out at the military graduation ceremony, where RM, known for his impactful speeches, reaffirmed BTS' global influence.

During the ceremony, RM took the stage to deliver a graduation speech, reflecting on his delayed enlistment and the challenges of joining the military at a relatively older age. Despite initial fears and worries, he highlighted the necessity of military training in Korea, a divided and armistice country.

RM shared insights into his transformative experiences at the Army Training Center, emphasizing the camaraderie formed during a memorable night march. Grateful for the guidance of executives and squad leaders, he expressed appreciation for the meaningful, fun, and rewarding aspects of military life.

In his closing remarks, RM acknowledged the importance of the sacrifices that contributed to over 70 years of peace in Korea. He pledged to carry out the mission diligently, resonating deeply with fans who couldn't contain their happiness and pride for BTS' leader. The speech left a lasting impression, showcasing not only RM's leadership but also the band's commitment to their responsibilities beyond the stage.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to RM’s speech, here;

RM also shared a picture with V to commemorate their military graduation

BTS leader RM delighted fans with updates from the past military graduation ceremony, featuring fellow member V. Fulfilling their mandatory military service, RM and V enrolled in official army training in December 2023. On January 16, they successfully completed their basic training at Nonsan Training Center, garnering top honors as two of the six elite trainees recognized for exemplary performance.

RM took to Instagram to share the memorable moments, captioning one photo with "Loyalty!" The post included a solo shot, a triumphant salute picture with V, and a snapshot of their military graduation certificates. Fans celebrated their achievements, and the shared images provided a glimpse into the duo's proud moment as they marked the successful culmination of their military training.

