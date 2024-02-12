A Killer Paradox starring Son Suk Ku and Choi Woo Shik comes under fire for character's likeness to politician

A Killer Paradox is a mystery thriller which stars Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku. The drama blurs the lines between good and bad and makes the viewers question the moralities of human life. The series got involved with controversy as one of the characters of a criminal resembled a politician. The production team also responded to such claims. Here is what went down.

A Killer Paradox's production team responds to controversy

A Killer Paradox came under fire as the character of a criminal looked like the politician Lee Jae Myung who is the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. Netflix rubbished such claims and called them 'absolutely baseless'. The character of Hyeong Jeong Guk who is a corrupt politician in the series has been called out for the resemblance in look with the opposition leader.

More about A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox starring Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku in streaming on Netflix.

The drama is based on the webtoon Sarinjaonangam by Kkomabi. The project has been directed by Lee Chang Hee who has previously worked on the hit series Strangers From Hell and The Vanished. Kim Da Min has written the screenplay.

The story revolves around a college student Lee Tang who works part-time at a convenience store. After getting into an argument with a customer, he unconsciously ends up murdering the person. He later gets to know that he murdered a serial killer. This is when he realizes that he can identify 'bad seeds' and hence goes on a spree to punish criminals. Jang Nan Gam is a determined and cold detective who is out to get the culprit behind the recent events.

