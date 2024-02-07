A Killer’s Paradox starring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

A Killer's Paradox is set for an imminent premiere, as Netflix gears up for a strong start in 2024. The cast, led by Son Suk Gu and Choi Woo Shik, has been recently unveiled, adding to the anticipation surrounding the series.

A Killer’s Paradox release date, where to watch and genre

The premiere date for the Netflix drama, A Killer Paradox, is scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2024. The series has opted for a shorter run of eight episodes, departing from the traditional 12–16 episode format. Rather than releasing episodes weekly, Netflix is expected to drop all the episodes at once. A Killer Paradox promises to be a mystery thriller series with elements of dark humor, and it is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

A Killer Paradox plot

A Killer Paradox is an adaptation of the webtoon by Kkomabi. The series delves into a gripping cat-and-mouse game between an ordinary man and a relentless detective, ignited by an accidental killing. Lee Tang (portrayed by Choi Woo Shik), a typical university student, finds his life drastically altered after inadvertently killing a psychotic serial killer, landing him as the prime suspect in the detective's investigation.

Yet, Lee Tang soon discovers his ability to sense evil deeds in a person, evolving him into a covert hero who exacts revenge on the wrongdoers. Meanwhile, Detective Jang Nan Gam (played by Son Suk Ku) relentlessly pursues the truth, determined to unveil the mystery behind the seemingly implausible circumstances. However, Lee Tang repeatedly evades his grasp, slipping away at every turn.

A Killer’s Paradox trailer

The primary teaser- trailer for A Killer Paradox debuted on Netflix on January 11, 2024. The suspenseful video opens with Lee Tang navigating his routine life, from attending college to working at a convenience store. However, a chance encounter with a violent stranger sets off a chain of events, culminating in Lee Tang committing his first-ever murder using a hammer.

In addition to the lead cast, acclaimed actors including Won Hee Lee, Hyun Bong Sik, and others are set to portray pivotal roles in the upcoming Netflix drama.

Main cast of A Killer’s Paradox

Choi Woo Shik embraces the character of Lee Tang, a regular college student who discovers his knack for discerning malevolent individuals after his inadvertent first kill. During the press conference, Choi Woo Shik expressed his excitement for the project, highlighting the original work's captivating nature as a major factor in his decision to join. He conveyed a strong commitment to portraying Lee Tang convincingly, expressing confidence in his ability to do justice to the role as an actor.

Son Suk Ku embodies the role of Detective Jang Nan Gam, a sharp and relentless detective driven by his keen intuition and instincts. Tasked with unraveling the mystery surrounding the murdered serial killer, Jang Nan Gam strongly pursues Lee Tang, sensing a connection to the culprit. With his tenacity and sharp wit, Jang Nan Gam becomes a formidable opponent in Lee Tang's quest to survive.

Lee Hee Joon takes on the role of Song Chon, a former detective who embarks on a personal mission to track down Lee Tang. With his expertise in the thriller genre, fans anticipate an intriguing portrayal of Song Chon's character and eagerly await to see how his involvement unfolds in the storyline.

More about A Killer’s Paradox

The drama delves into complex themes of morality, justice, and the weight of decisions. Lee Tang's unintentional action compels him to confront his own moral compass, blurring the distinction between justice and crime. Detective Jung, propelled by unwavering dedication, embodies the relentless pursuit of truth, even in the face of conflicting truths. Moreover, the series delves into the psychological aftermath of trauma and the measures individuals take to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

Fans are eagerly anticipating how the series will elevate and enhance the original work, known for its complex character portrayals. Renowned director Lee Chang-hee (known for Hell is Other People and The Vanished) collaborated with writer Kim Da Min, winner of the 2019 Gyeonggi Scenario Planning and Development Feature Category, to adapt the webtoon into a gripping K-thriller.

