Happy Choi Woo Shik Day: From The Witch Part 1 to A Killer Paradox, exploring actor’s way of embracing dark side

Choi Woo Shik is a South Korean actor whose name and work transcend borders and language barriers. The actor is renowned for his versatile roles expanding over the big screen and small equally. Choi Woo Shik celebrates his 33th birthday today and on the occasion, let’s explore the Our Beloved Summer actor's villainous roles.

Choi Woo Shik in his acting timeline has given many remarkable roles where he played the heartthrob, the sweet and charming protagonist who wins hearts with just one look. The actor has proven his brilliant acting prowess with roles that span over miscellaneous genres and themes. Choi Woo Shik as an actor has reigned over audiences’ hearts with his antagonist roles. His roles playing the villain have displayed him in a whole new light which was darker and interesting.

Choi Woo Shik may look like a flawless adorable guy but he smoothly transforms into the spine-chilling villain viewers love to see.

Happy Choi Woo Shik Day: Mapping the actor’s versatile journey as a villain

1. The Witch Part 1: The Subversion

Choi Woo Shik stunned viewers and fans by playing the evil man in the life of the female protagonist. The Witch Part 1: The Subversion follows the story of a small girl who suddenly finds herself in the middle of a devious plan with big devilish people fighting to get her to give up. Kim Da Mi plays Ja Yoon, a girl who ran away from a medical facility where tragedy hit hard and left many dead. But she was not the only survivor, there was another small boy who survived and now in the future, he is a psycho-evil antagonist who is after Ja Yoon.

Advertisement

The vicious antagonist who will leave you shivering is none other than Choi Woo Shik who plays a mall who is called Nobleman, or Gwigongja. The actor flawlessly portrays Nobelman who has powers and uses them for evil but has no remorse whatsoever for his deeds. Choi Woo Shik is devilishly intimidating in The Witch Part 1: The Subversion, he is overtly casual about threatening Ja Yoon in daylight and his smiles this time around are not sweet but chilling. Choi Woo Shik’s Nobleman’s showdown at the end with Kim Da Mi’s Ja Yoon is yet another proof of his unbeatable acting prowess, he is the epitome of the psycho supervillain who is vile till the end.

2. Parasite

Choi Woo Shik was an integral part of the movie which will go down in history, Parasite. The movie was a game changer for the South Korean movie industry and the way it was perceived by critics and viewers. Choi Woo Shik’s charm as the devious kid in the movie who aims for way more than what’s possible is one of the best roles that he has portrayed. The role justifiably garnered him more international popularity.

Parasite is a dark comedy thriller film where a poor family infiltrates a rich family and slowly tries to take over and turn their fates for the better. Choi Woo Shik plays Kim Ki Woo who with the help of his sister is the first to penetrate the Park’s household. He is the intelligent son of Kim’s family but because he belongs to a poor family he is meek and not able to climb the ladder of success. Choi Woo Shik becomes the prodigal villain son who uses his position as a tutor to get close to Park’s daughter and further infiltrate the rich life of the other as a parasite who slowly lives off them.

Choi Woo Shik as Kim Ki Woo will imprint in your mind forever, there will be points through the movie where you feel empathy for him and times when you feel disgust. The way the actor becomes one with the character he plays is commendable.

3. Fight For My Way

Fight For My Way is one of the iconic calming K-dramas where you see a group of friends navigating love and life. Choi Woo Shik’s role in the drama was not that overpowering nonetheless, it was memorable. His character Park Moo Bin is seemingly sweet and meek, a person who has been overshadowed his whole life. But in reality, he is a conceitful doctor who is marrying a girl to reach higher status and power. Choi Woo Shik’s Park Moo Bin tries to woo Choi Ae Ra (played by Kim Ji Won) with his earnest personality and sweet gestures only to be revealed he wants to keep her as a mistress.

Advertisement

Choi Woo Shik’s duality in his role in Fight For My Way is spectacular and deserves all the praise. Til the end, he manages to fool everyone with his charming personality of a guy who is genuinely trying to win over a girl he likes when he is nothing more than a con.

4. A Killer Paradox

The latest addition to the actor’s list of mindboggling villainous performances is A Killer Paradox. Choi Woo Shik portrays Lee Tang as an unfortunate college student who one night kills a stranger in a fit of rage, he feels guilty until he learns that his victim is a serial killer. Lee Kang unexpectedly becomes a murderous vigilante who murders evil perpetrators using his hidden talent for killing evildoers.

Choi Woo Shik’s unerring portrayal of the murderous Lee Tang is unbelievably top-notch. He instills the mental instability of the character along with the dark side where he casually kills people and enjoys it.

After having explored Choi Woo Shik’s love for the dark side, it's time to see him in action again and rewatch these. A hearty happy birthday to the star!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Here's why BTS' V thinks Choi Woo Shik 'stole' clothes from his house; Watch hilarious Wooga Squad interaction