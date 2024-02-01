From A Killer Paradox to The Impossible Heir: 6 exciting K-dramas releasing in February 2024

A Killer Paradox, Wedding Impossible to The Impossible Heir, Branding in Seongsu and more; February 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama enthusiasts, with a slew of highly anticipated releases spanning various genres. From horror to romantic comedies and fantasy, there's something for everyone. Let's take a sneak peek at the 10 most thrilling dramas slated for release in February 2024.

6 best K-dramas releasing in February 2024

A Killer Paradox

Genre: Black comedy; Crime; Thriller

Cast: Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku

Director: Lee Chang Hee

Writer: Kim Da Min

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: Feb 9, 2024

Network: Netflix

The story of A Killer Paradox centers on Lee Tang (Choi Woo Shik), an ordinary college student, who, during a late-night shift at a convenience store, becomes embroiled in an argument with a customer. In a moment of panic, Lee Tang unconsciously strikes the customer with a hammer, resulting in his death. Plagued by guilt and fear, Lee Tang discovers that the person he killed was a serial killer. He gradually realizes that he possesses a supernatural ability to identify individuals with malicious intent. Embracing his newfound power, Lee Tang transforms into a dark hero, dispensing justice to those who have committed unethical deeds in the past. However, his actions draw the attention of a cold-blooded, charismatic detective (Son Suk Ku) who becomes determined to apprehend him.

Advertisement

Branding In Seongsu

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Kim Ji Eun, Park Solomon, Yang Hye Ji and Kim Ho Young

Director: Jung Hun Soo

Writer: Choi Sun Mi, Jeon Seon Young

Number of episodes: 24

Date of release: Feb 5, 2024

Network: U+ MobileTV

Branding in Seongsu, a body-swap K-drama starring Park Solomon and Kim Ji Eun, kicks off February with a tale of an intern and a team leader entangled in a love-and-hate relationship. Matters take a dramatic turn when they wake up to find themselves inhabiting each other's bodies. Park Solomon portrays Eun Ho, the intern at a thriving company, while Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of Kang Na Eon, a managerial figure. Promising plenty of laughs and a captivating love story, Branding in Seongsu premieres on February 5, 2024. The show will air four episodes weekly from February 5 to March 11.

Wedding Impossible

Genre: Comedy, Rom-com

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung

Director: Kwon Young Il

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: Feb 26, 2024

Network: tvN

In Wedding Impossible, a struggling actress and the heir of a massive company enter into a fake relationship for mutual benefit. Lee Do Han (played by Kim Do Wan) is pressured by his family to find a wife to secure his inheritance and maintain a conservative image, while Na Ah Jeong (played by Jeon Jong Seo) is desperate for any acting job and agrees to portray his potential wife. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Wedding Impossible will debut its first episode on February 26, available for streaming on Viki. New episodes will be released every Monday and Tuesday.

The Impossible Heir

Genre: Revenge drama

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu

Director: Min Yeon Hong

Writer: Choi Won

Date of release: Feb 28, 2024

Network: Disney+

When the illegitimate son of a Korean conglomerate owner teams up with his ambitious childhood friend, they embark on a ruthless journey to claim their positions at the summit of society. Born into poverty in a single-parent household, Kang In Ha (played by Lee Jun Young) possesses nothing but his striking looks and charisma. Driven by an insatiable hunger for success, In Ha learns of his father's identity as the chairman of the prosperous Kang Oh Group, prompting him to leave his impoverished life behind.

Advertisement

Rejected by his newfound family, In Ha forms an alliance with his intellectually gifted childhood friend, Han Tae Oh (portrayed by Lee Jae Wook). Together, they devise a strategy from a young age to take control of the company and secure their positions at the pinnacle of society. Achieving success early on, the duo steadily ascends until their plans are threatened by an equally ambitious woman (played by Hong Su Zu) with a troubled past, endangering their aspirations forever.

Grand Shining Hotel

Genre: Fantasy thriller

Cast: Lee Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Kyung, Jung In Sun, Jung Jin Woon

Director: Myung Hyun Woo

Writer: Park Se Hyeon

Date of release: Feb 10, 2024

Network: tvN

Song Woo Bin (Lee Ji Hoon), the owner of a thriving publishing company, receives an intriguing invitation to review a horror novel from an enigmatic writer. However, delving into the pages of the manuscript unexpectedly transports him into the gripping world of the story. Now, he must navigate this fictional realm while evading the clutches of a ruthless serial killer (Kim Jae Kyung).

Pyramid Game

Genre: Action, thriller, mystery, drama

Cast: Bona, Jang Da A, Ryu Da In, Kang Na Eon, Jung Ha Dam and Shin Seul Ki

Director: Park So Yeon

Writer: Dalggonyak (webcomic), Choi Soo Yi

Date of release: Feb 29, 2024

Network: TVING

Every Thursday afternoon, once a month, students at Sarang High School participate in a popularity poll, leading to a ruthless ranking system that dictates the entire social hierarchy of the school. As a new transfer student, Su Ji (portrayed by Bona) begins at the bottom of the pyramid. Will she navigate her way to the top, or will she disrupt the game altogether?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Sik, Son Suk Ku engage in a cat-and-mouse chase in dark comedy drama A Killer Paradox teaser, posters