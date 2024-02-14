Park Seo Joon supports Wooga Squad pals Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump and Choi Woo Shik's A Killer Paradox

Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Shik, and Choi Woo Shik, along with BTS V, and Peakboy are part of a friendship group called Wooga Squad.

Back in 2017, Park Seo Joon met Park Hyung Sik and V on the set of the hit K-drama Hwarang. The trio formed the group, and later it was joined by Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik and musician Peakboy. The five members are often spotted hanging out together. Their adorable bromance and constant support for each other are frequently seen on their social media accounts, leaving the fan community feeling ecstatic.

On February 13, Park Seo Joon took to his Instagram to share stories about Park Hyung Sik's ongoing drama Doctor Slump, and Choi Woo Shik's thriller drama A Killer Paradox.





Park Seo Joon shows his support towards Wooga Squad friend A Killer Paradox's Choi Woo Shik

Along with a screenshot of having binged up to episode 8 of A Killer Paradox, Park Seo Joon captioned the story, "I completed binge-watching. As expected, Choi Woo Shik."

Choi Woo Shik starring A Killer Paradox dropped on Netflix on February 9, with all eight episodes. The drama follows the story of an ordinary man, Lee Tang (played by Choi Woo Shik), who accidentally gets entangled in committing murders and how a detective hounds him persistently. My Liberation Notes famed actor Son Suk Ku appears in the pivotal role of the detective Jang Nan Gam. The thriller drama with a surprising twist is already ruling global OTT for its cultivated narrative.

Advertisement

Park Seo Joon shows his love for Park Hyung Sik's new drama Doctor Slump

On the same day, Park Seo Joon also showed his support for Park Hyung Sik by posting a screenshot from his latest drama Doctor Slump. He wrote, "I'm meeting Yeo Jeong Woo now".

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are reuniting on-screen after 11 years, with the ongoing drama Doctor Slump. The rom-com drama narrates the story of two doctors Yeo Jeong Woo (played by Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), who used to be high school rivals. Accidentally reuniting at the lowest period of their lives, they try to find comfort in each other. The ongoing drama first aired worldwide on January 27.

Fans and followers of the renowned actors are rejoicing after witnessing the group's hyung Park Seo Joon's utmost support towards his Wooga Squad besties. The five members of the friend circle also starred in a reality series called In The Soop: Friendcation.

About Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon's latest drama Gyeongseong Creature was released on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The thriller series explores a war-torn colonized Joseon (Korea) back in 1945, where a lethal monster is born from human greed and endangers the survival of the ones who made it. My Name actress Han So Hee also appeared in the period drama, as the love interest of Park Seo Joon. The series has been renewed for season 2 and will be released sometime this year.

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik on Wooga Squad meet-up before BTS' V's military enlistment; reveals toughness of SDT unit