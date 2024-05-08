Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. From being a stylish personality to an impressive actor, he has carved a special place in people's hearts. However, Nakuul has been the talk of the town owing to his dubbing skills. He surprised fans by revealing that he has served as the English dubbing artist for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta reacted to Vijay Varma's tweet after the latter mentioned having his four films in the list of most-watched Indian films on Netflix globally. The list was released by an X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Nakuul Mehta's proud reaction

On May 1, an X handle shared a list of the top 30 most-watched Indian films on Netflix globally after two weeks (based on total hours viewed). It included Animal, Fighter, Jaane Jaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and RRR in the top five spots, respectively. Interestingly, the list has Vijay Varma's Jaane Jaan and Darlings in 3rd and 7th place, respectively. Further, Lust Stories 2 and Murder Mubarak have also made it to the top 30. Reacting to the list, the Bollywood actor tweeted, "Don't wanna brag but I have 4 films on this list."

Have a look at his tweet here:

Later, replying to Vijay's proud tweet, Nakuul Mehta also dropped a similar reaction, mentioning his legacy. Since the top two spots have been bagged by Animal and Fighter, the Ishqbaaz fame wrote, "Don’t wanna brag but the top 2 of the list have been dubbed by me."

Check out Nakuul Mehta's tweet here:

About Nakuul Mehta's work in the industry

Nakuul earned immense recognition with his debut opposite Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He shot to popularity and emerged as a household name owing to his stint on Ishqbaaz. His onscreen chemistry with Surbhi Chandna in the show was immensely loved by the fans. Some of the other shows in the actor's kitty are Dil Boley Oberoi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

