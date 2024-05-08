Singer Adele, who turned 36 on Sunday, May 5, is thriving in her relationship with Rich Paul and as a mother to son Angelo, a source tells PEOPLE magazine. “Adele loves to perform and loves her audiences,” says an insider from the music industry of her performances in Las Vegas, and adds that the singer is “happy with her residency.”

Adele's relationship with Rich Paul:

The 16-time Grammy award winner’s relationship with sports agent Rich Paul is “solid,” the sources say. Paul, who manages sports A-listers like LeBron James, sparked a romance with Adele in the summer of 2021, and the two have been going strong since. "They help each other and are good partners,” the source tells the outlet, further mentioning that Adele really enjoys his presence in her life. Other sources say the same while sharing that the Rolling in The Deep singer is happy and enjoying her life as a parent as of now.

The two initially met at a mutual friend's birthday party, and while the relationship has remained lowkey, the couple has been spotted on various public outings, including several dates at NBA games. Before Paul, Adele was married to entrepreneur Simon Konecki for three years, and the two share Angelo, who is currently 11 years old. After being together for eight years together, the couple announced their separation in 2019 and eventually divorced in 2021. Separation, motherhood, and self-discovery were the key themes of Adele's fourth studio album 30, which was released later in 2021.

Updates on Adele's concert residency:

Before her birthday, Adele announced the new dates for her concert residency after postponing several shows in late February. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” informed the singer via an Instagram post, adding that postponing the dates and taking rest was as per her doctor’s orders. “It's all taken a toll on my voice,” the singer-songstress informed.

Weekends with Adele, her concert residency tour will now conclude in November of 2024, after suffering from delays in initial release. The set list is a deep dive into her discography, while the set design incorporates simple elements. The Hello hitmaker has received critical acclaim for the residency, with critics praising her vocals and minimalistic stage setups.



