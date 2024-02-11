A Killer Paradox Review: Watch or skip Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku’s murder mystery with a twist?

Name: A Killer Paradox

Premiere Date: February 9, 2024

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, Lee Hee Joon

Director: Lee Chang Hee

Writer: Kim Da Min

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

A Killer Paradox Storyline

Lee Tang, played by Choi Woo Shik is an ordinary college student with a dark past and a will to continue his calm life until a storm brews. With an urge to finally react to all the bad happenings in his life, the young man ends up accidentally killing someone and plans on turning himself in, Only later, he finds out that the person whose life he ended was a criminal on the run with heinous actions in the past. A series of events has him involved in a serial murder mystery and more deaths at his expense. Seeking ‘justice’ against wrongdoers, he goes all out after finding an accomplice. Meanwhile, Son Suk Ku plays the role of a Violent Crimes Unit detective named Jang Nan Gam. Chasing Lee Tang and the murders that he leaves in his wake, his past comes knocking at his door unexpectedly.

The story takes an interesting turn right from the get-go as even after having a hunch of Lee Tang’s involvement in the killings, Detective Jang is unable to find evidence against him, leading to 8-episodes full of chases and multiple show-downs.

Watch A Killer Paradox teaser

A Killer Paradox Review

Choi Woo Shik as Lee Tang is intriguing right away as you are pulled into his story of being a normal young man, with big dreams of immigrating to Canada and working there. Working part-time at a convenience store alongside a not-so-kind boss as well as strange people around him, he works hard towards the day he can finally complete his college and go off to his dreamland.

The story’s direction does not leave much time for you to get comfortable in his boring life until it pulls a shocker to reveal a killing at his hands and how panic takes charge. As you are pulled deeper into the story of Lee Tang, his backstory is revealed to show a boy bullied in high school and his little acts of stealing in the past. Choi Woo Shik can convince you that he’s a pitiful boy who bottled up his emotions for a long time, and has only let out some steam finally.

Sooner than later, Son Suk Ku’s Jang Nan Gam arrives with a demanding presence, with his charming beard and chewing gum. He inserts himself into the story very smoothly and just as calmly takes over the screen shifting the spotlight to his character completely. Now you want the police to close in on the chase and reach the core of the case.

A Killer Paradox, however, keeps it going for 8 episodes with the cops losing out on the criminals and thereby Lee Tang at large, creating a suspense-filled thrill up to the very last moment.

Acting performances in A Killer Paradox

Choi Woo Shik as Lee Tang is very believable in his role as a college-goer with a messed up life. He may give off an emotionless appeal towards the start but eventually, you start to realise his deep, internalised hate towards the world and maybe even justify it while watching. Sok Suk Ku as Jang Nam Gam wins your heart with his multiple failed attempts at catching the criminal as well as his background story, plus his dedication to reach the end.

Meanwhile, Lee Hee Joon as Song Chon, an ex-detective who has committed his fair share of crimes and seeks Lee Tang, much like Jang Nan Gam, but for his own vested interests in the name of justice, is very much despicable up to his last scene.

Should you watch A Killer Paradox?

The 8-part Netflix show is much different than its counterpart Vigilante which had a similar base plot of the main character taking down criminals by taking matters into their own hands. While staying on the ‘good’ side of the law for the Nam Joo Hyuk series, this one focuses on the details and the acting takes the portrayals to the next level. Coming off to a clean end with equal gore and ‘message’ alike, A Killer Paradox does not try to preach but is very realistic.

A sure shot watch for us, we binged it on our weekend and recommend it to you as well!

