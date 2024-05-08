Morgan Freeman To Receive Honor At Upcoming Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Actor Morgan Freeman will be honored at the upcoming Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which is all set to run from June 14 to 18. Freeman, who has a long-standing career in film and television, will receive the Crystal Nymph Award at the festival's opening ceremony from Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Freeman and Kevin Costner produced The Gray House will have a world premiere after the opening ceremony in the presence of executive producers Leslie Greif and Lori McCreary. The plot follows the story of Union Spies against the backdrop of the American Civil War and features Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Ben Vereen in the lead.

It has been revealed that the French actor-director Olivier Marchal will receive the Golden Nymph Award, the festival's highest honor. Marchal, the creator of the French police procedural drama Braquo, will be recognized for his contributions to television in the festival's closing ceremony. Simone Ashley, the Indian-origin British actress who shot to fame with her appearance in the period drama Bridgerton, will be conferred with Monte-Carlo's International Golden Nymph for most promising talent.

Morgan Freeman's Television credits

While Freeman is most noted for his big-screen roles and feature acts, the actor also has a varied television presence as well, which can be traced back to the 70s. He appeared in an educational show called The Electric Company, a multi-format show that featured sketches, songs, and cartoons to employ entertainment and learning. One of the leading actors on the show, Freeman played multiple characters which thrust him into a bigger stage.

But his forte remains the narrational style of documentaries. Freeman narrated the documentary Cosmic Voyage in 1996, which helped him get acknowledged for his captivating style of narration. The 2000s were a foray into the same, with him lending his voice to multiple projects, like March of the Penguins in 2005, Through the Wormhole, which ran for 8 seasons from 2010 to 2017, and the most noted The Story of God with Morgan Freeman for National Geographic Channel for 3 seasons.

Freeman has bagged the coveted Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor in Million Dollar Baby and has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Narrator in 2018 for Our Universe: Chasing Starlight and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021 for The Kominsky Method.



