Choi Woo Sik, Son Suk Ku engage in a cat-and-mouse chase in dark comedy drama A Killer Paradox teaser, posters

A Killer Paradox, Netflix’s upcoming series has unveiled the first teaser and character posters for the eagerly anticipated mystery thriller series, featuring Choi Woo Sik and Son Suk Ku in lead roles. Adapted from a webtoon, A Killer Paradox is a dark comedy thriller revolving around an ordinary man who unintentionally kills a serial killer, and a police detective determined to catch him. The series will be directed by Lee Chang Hee, known for his work on the drama Strangers from Hell and the film The Vanished, with the screenplay crafted by newcomer Kim Da Min.

Teaser and posters for A Killer Paradox

On January 11, Netflix released the initial teaser for A Killer Paradox. The gripping clip unfolds with Lee Tang (Choi Woo Sik) navigating his routine life, attending university classes, and working at a convenience store. However, the mundane life takes a sinister turn when returning from his part-time job, Lee Tang is brutally attacked by an unidentified assailant.

In a surprising twist, Lee Tang, who would typically shy away from confrontation, retrieves a hammer and strikes back with force. The on-screen text, "A person was killed, I killed a person," hints at an irreversible transformation in Lee Tang’s life.

Detective Jang Nan Gam (Son Suk Ku) is swiftly assigned to the homicide case, initiating a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between the police officer and the once-ordinary university student. The trailer concludes with Lee Tang posing a thought-provoking question, "Do you think regular chewing gum and bubblegum are different?" Concurrently, we witness Jang Nam Gam chewing and blowing bubblegum, hinting at the similarities in human nature and potentially suggesting a connection between him and the killer, sharing similar instincts.

Watch the teaser below-

In the newly unveiled character posters, Lee Tang comes to the realization that the person he inadvertently killed was a notorious criminal. Whether it's a twist of fate or his unique ability, Lee Tang appears bewildered by the unexpected turn of events before him.

In another poster below, Detective Jang Nan Gam exudes an extraordinary aura that captures attention. His eyes gleam as if his instincts and intuition have been ignited by a mysterious murder case that becomes increasingly perplexing as he delves deeper into it. Check out the posters below-

More about A Killer Paradox

Choi Woo Shik, known for his roles in Parasite and Our Beloved Summer, steps into the character of Lee Tang. He portrays an ordinary college student who discovers his ability to discern malevolent individuals after his initial unintentional act of murder. Son Suk Ku, acclaimed for his work in D.P. and Big Bet, takes on the role of Detective Jang Nan Gam. Jang Nan Gam, characterized by his animal-like intuition and instincts, maintains a persistent presence around Lee Tang.

The cast also includes Lee Hee Jun, recognized for his performances in Badland Hunters and Chimera. Lee Hee Jun is reported to portray an ex-detective who is actively pursuing Lee Tang.

A Killer Paradox will premiere on February 9 on Netflix.

