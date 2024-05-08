Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the latest docuseries on the 80s rock group, premiered on Hulu on April 26 and has been the talk of the town since then. As former band member Richie Sambora stepped out for the first time this weekend after the release of the docuseries, he shared his thoughts on the same.

The 64-year-old former guitarist for Bon Jovi appeared at the 11th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala at The Galt House Hotel where he auctioned off a guitar for charity. Following which, Sambora spoke to People about the series and said that he believed that the it told Jon Bon Jovi's side of the story instead of his.

What did Richie Sambora say about the Bon Jovi docuseries?

Directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, the four-part docuseries explores the “triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction” of the Bon Jovi band in their 40-year-long career. It comprises interviews with current and former band members including Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, Sambora, and its management team.

The docuseries also features Sambora’s highly publicized exit from the band in 2013 due to several personal issues at the time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“It's his project and it's his perspective. I have a different perspective on all of that,” said Sambora.

Richie Sambora spoke about lack of “compassion” when he left the band

A few days back, Sambora shared a video clip from the docuseries on social media where he apologized for the way he handled his exit from the band. “I don't regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it. So, I would like to apologize fully right now to the fans, especially also to the guys because my feet and my spirit were just not letting me walk out the door,” he said.

Talking about why he took the decision, Sambora said, “It's really hard to be married to four guys and be in close quarters the way we were. That coupled with my daughter coming of age, my wife's mental health stuff was really acting up, and she needed me — and I needed her.”

However, he felt he did not receive “a lot of compassion” when he was making the decision. “I was in this organization for 31 ½ years, and everybody has their personal tragedies and things like that, but I didn't receive a lot of compassion coming back for what I was going through. I believe everybody had their own perspective on how fame and fortune. Everybody experiences that at different speeds. That's how life can get whacked from one guy from the next and blah blah blah. But I was essential because I spent more time with Jon than even his wife and was more honest,” he said.

ALSO READ: What Do Bon Jovi Band Members Say About Richie Sambora's Exit In New Documentary; 'Heartbreaking' Comment Explained

What do other band members say about Richie Sambora’s exit from the Bon Jovi band?

In a conversation with People, Jovi spoke about how he and Sambora watched some of the docuseries together at his house. "There's never animosity," he said. He further revealed that "there was nothing but love."

"There was never a fight. Ultimately being in a rock band is not a life sentence. He had to deal with his other issues," he said.

Advertisement

While Sambora felt like the band was trying to portray that they could carry on without him when they replaced him, Torres said in the docuseries that the band's choice to continue and Sambora’s departure were crucial.

ALSO READ: Richie Sambora Has a 'Bag of Hits' Coming Up as He Releases New Single; Deets Inside