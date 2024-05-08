Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon share loving moment at 60th Baeksang Art Awards; fleeting hand holding moment goes viral: WATCH

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon displayed their adorable chemistry at the 60th Baeksang Awards. Lee Do Hyun is currently fulfilling his military service but was granted permission to attend the event. The actor also won the award for New Actor in Film for his hit Exhuma and during his acceptance speech, he also thanked his girlfriend Lim Ji Yen. The couple was confirmed to be dating in April 2023.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon's loving chemistry at the 60th Baeksang Awards

On May 7, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun attended the 60th Baeksang Awards which is one of the most revered awards in the South Korean media industry. A video of Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon holding hands went viral on social media. The two held hands for a few seconds and then Lim Ji Yeon leaned in as Lee Do Hyun said something to her while placing his hands on her shoulders. See the interaction below.

More about Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon marked her debut in 2011 with the film Dear Catastrophe. Her first K-drama was the romance drama High Society in which she was paired with Park Hyung Sik. She has starred in projects like Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, The Killing Vote, Lies Hidden in My Garden, and The Glory.

Lee Do Hyun made his first appearance in the K-drama Prison Playbook which was released in 2017. He got his first big break in 2020 as he took on the lead role in 18 Again which became a hit. He is known for projects like Youth of May, The Good Bad Mother, The Glory, and Exhuma.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon worked together on the popular drama The Glory in 2022 and developed romantic feelings for each other. In 2023, a Korean media outlet reported that the two actors were spotted together. Later in April of that year, the couple confirmed their relationship.

