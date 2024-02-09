A Killer Paradox: Choi Woo Shik is student turned murderer chased by detective Son Suk Ku in upcoming crime thriller

A Killer Paradox is a pulse-racing crime thriller which stars Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku. Anticipation runs high as the two actors collaborate on this heart-racing project. Choi Woo Shik is known for his roles in Parasite, Fight for My Way, Our Beloved Summer and more. Son Suk Ku has shown his acting chops in My Liberation Notes and Be Melodramatic. Here is a look at the characters that they will be playing.

A Killer Paradox: Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku amaze with their English skills in new promo video

On February 7, Netflix released a promotional video for their upcoming black comedy A Killer Paradox which stars Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku. In the video, the two actors introduce their characters in English and their language skills amazed the fans. Choi Woo Shik will be taking on the role of Lee Tand who is an ordinary college student who accidentally murders someone. Soon he becomes a serial killer who punishes evildoers. Son Suk Ku plays Jang Nan Gam who is a detective with animal-like instincts. He is in charge of solving the murder mysteries of Lee Tang's victims and soon the cat-and-mouse chase begins.

More about A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox will be streaming on Netflix from February 9.

The drama is based on the webtoon Sarinjaonangam by Kkomabi. The project has been directed by Lee Chang Hee who has previously worked on the hit series Strangers From Hell and The Vanished. Kim Da Min has written the screenplay.

The story revolves around a college student Lee Tang who works part-time at a convenience store. After getting into an argument with a customer, he unconsciously ends up murdering the person. He later gets to know that he murdered a serial killer. This is when he realizes that he can identify 'bad seeds' and hence goes on a spree to punish criminals. Jang Nan Gam is a determined and cold detective who is out to get the culprit behind the recent events.

