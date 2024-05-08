Musician Wolfgang Van Halen recently opened up about final moments with his father Eddie Van Halen, before he passed away in 2020. Wolfgang, who appeared in the recent episode of Paramount’s Docuseries Behind the Music, detailed his journey as an artist in the rock genre, his solo project, and Eddie’s legacy, including his addiction, cancer battle, and eventual death.

In the May 2 episode of the docuseries, Wolfgang remembers the final voicemail he received from his father. He was at the movies when he received a call and a voicemail, and upon hearing the audio message, he could not make much out of it. “He was unlike himself,” revealed the Mammoth WVH frontman. Wolfgang immediately called up Eddie’s brother Alex Van Halen, who informed the former about Eddie’s accident. “Something was wrong with his brain," he said in the episode.

Eddie was taken to the hospital, and it was revealed that he had a brain tumor. The diagnosis shattered Wolfgang since it was hard for him to "see someone you look up to as a pillar of strength and have to be that pillar of strength yourself." While Eddie's treatment had begun and he initially showed signs of improvement, things quickly took a turn when it was reported that the musician had a stroke in the left side of his brain. Wolfgang received a call from the doctor, and thus he frantically headed to the hospital. He recalled the final few moments that he had with his father, who bid him farewell with "I love you."

Wolfgang’s life drastically changed afterward. “That morning was one of the worst mornings of my life,” says the singer, revealing how he felt a noticeable absence almost immediately. "The absence of that is like a black hole in my body and I could never recover. I could only ignore those feelings,” he adds. To keep the presence of his father forever intact, Wolfgang reveals that he carries his ashes in a necklace. “He's with me all the time no matter what,” he notes.

Eddie Van Halen's lasting legacy in rock music

Eddie Van Halen had an illustrious career in his prime and built a lasting legacy in the genre of rock music. Often regarded as the most influential guitarist in this music style, he founded the rock group Van Halen with his brother Alex, a drummer. The band achieved numerous record-breaking hits and became a revered group for music fans.

