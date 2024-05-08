Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Sloan and Melinda are in a rush to keep a big secret safe from EJ. They want to make sure he doesn't spill the beans about Eric being the real dad of Nicole's son.

EJ's got a tough choice ahead, and Sloan and Melinda are determined to guide him to the right decision. They want him to stay quiet so everyone can keep what they have - Nicole, Eric, and little Jude.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Meanwhile, trouble brews at home, especially between Eric and Sloan. Eric isn't happy with Sloan lately, so he's turning to his ex-wife, Nicole, to vent. Johnny, EJ's son, drops a bombshell on him - he's about to become a grandfather, and there might be some health issues with the baby. But Johnny also wants a job from his dad now that he's a grown-up.

Elsewhere, Ava and Harris stumble upon Clyde's secret book, which reveals some troubling things. And with new teen characters introduced, like Holly's friend Sophia and Tate's friend Aaron, there's potential for a teenage love square to develop. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Xander and Sarah visit the Kiriakis mansion with Victoria. Maggie tells them that Victor's will has been sorted, and they'll get their share as planned. Meanwhile, Theresa and Alex enjoy breakfast when Justin calls to confirm that everything's sorted with Victor's will, leaving Alex relieved about his big inheritance. Brady picks up Rachel from Kristen's place, refusing to get back with her even if it means more time with their daughter.

Later, Marlena invites Steve over to discuss their plan regarding Konstantin, realizing they need backup against him. Meanwhile, Alex plans to celebrate his newfound wealth with Theresa, but she has more sinister plans in mind.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie decides to donate most of her inheritance to charity, much to Konstantin's dismay. He tries to manipulate her, but Xander intervenes, calling him out as a conman. Steve learns about Konstantin's deceit from John and Marlena and vows to take him down.

While Alex indulges in champagne with Kristen, Theresa grows suspicious of his delay. Konstantin shows up demanding his share of Alex's money, causing tension. Back at the mansion, Sarah and Xander worry about Konstantin's intentions with Maggie's wealth. Meanwhile, John reveals to Steve his plan to expose Konstantin's true motives to Maggie.

In the midst of the chaos, Alex enjoys a passionate rendezvous with Kristen, but as he contemplates his next move, he knows trouble awaits him.

ALSO READ: Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Cast Details; Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Show