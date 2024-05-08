Meet Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix's Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix, best known for the American reality television series Vanderpump Rules, is not shying away from showing off her relationship on social media. It was her boyfriend Daniel Wai’s birthday and Madix took to social media to celebrate it.

Taking to Instagram on May 4, the Vamderpump Rules star shared a picture of her and Wai smiling and touching noses. “Happy birthday to the most handsome man i know who always lets me have the first and last bite 👑💖🥵” she wrote along with the picture. To which, Wai commented, “Thank you so much. Best year ever!!”

Who is Ariana Madix's boyfriend Daniel Wai?

Wai resides in the city of New York. He studied math, business, and computer technology. Besides studying, Wai followed his passion for physical fitness by taking boxing courses and weight training. He had been interested in"physical health and conditioning" ever since he was a 13-year-old. Following his graduation, Wai went on to work as a consultant with Fortune 500 businesses among his customers. However, his passion drove him to focus more on the gym, and eventually worked two jobs– as a part-time trainer before and after his nine-to-five job. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"Although my passion was driving me towards physical fitness, logic was pointing me towards full time employment in a corporation," he wrote on his personal website.

But, he did not find his consulting job to be “fulfilling” or “inspiring” leading him to ultimately quit it and pursue a full-time career as a trainer. In order to achieve that, he passed the National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer test. "I have been a trainer for the past decade and it has been one of the most fulfilling and humbling experiences," he wrote.

Advertisement

Wai made his Vanderpump Rules debut in season 11 in April 2024.

When, where, and how did Ariana Madix meet Daniel Wai?

Madix and Wai first connected during a Mexican wedding of a mutual acquaintance. They were spotted cuddling on the PDA at Coachella in April 2023. However, as a source told People, Madix was not looking to jump into something “serious” at the moment.

It had only been a little over a month since Madix had ended her nine-year-long relationship after finding out about her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair with Vander Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

ALSO READ: ‘Most Handsome Man I Know' Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Drops Cute Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Daniel Wai

ALSO READ: ‘I Screwed Up': Tom Sandoval Admits Revealing Ariana Madix's Mental Health Issues In Public Was Wrong

But, a source revealed to People in May 2023 that Madix had already begun "falling in love" with Wai. "It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy," the source said.

When discussing Wai with her Vander Rules costar Lala Kent, Madix acknowledged that having children was something she had not previously thought about for the future, but that being with Wai had "opened my eyes to a lot of different possibilities" in this regard.

"In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did. I feel like with Dan, I've kind of had my eyes open to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner, or if I can only give 10% that day, he's ready to give 90," she confessed.

Madix also mentioned that they "enjoy each other's company a lot" when they are together and discussed the next steps in their relationship as well.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Learned ‘So Many Lessons’ After Her Ex Tom Sandoval’s Infamous Cheating Scandal; 'Felt Like I Could Do Anything'