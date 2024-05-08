NewJeans’ Hyein gets injured with microfracture in her foot; to be absent from How Sweet promotions

Hyein, a member of the NewJeans, will sit out her group’s upcoming schedules. According to the girl group’s agency, ADOR, the K-pop idol is currently dealing with a microfracture in her foot. Hence, she would be taking a temporary break, focusing on a speedy recovery.

NewJeans' Hyein to sit out upcoming promotional activities for How Sweet due to health concerns

On May 8, NewJeans’ agency, ADOR, released a statement regarding Hyein’s health update. According to the label, last month, while practicing, the K-pop idol suddenly felt pain in the top of her foot. Later, she visited the hospital and went through a thorough examination for the same.

In the end, it was discovered that she sustained a microfracture injury. She has since been undergoing treatment and focusing on a complete recovery. However, the medical professionals have advised the NewJeans member to minimize her movement in order to prevent further strain on her injury.

ADOR said, “As per professional advice, Hyein will be absent from promotional activities for the group’s upcoming album, How Sweet.”

ADOR said, "As per professional advice, Hyein will be absent from promotional activities for the group's upcoming album, How Sweet."

The agency further stated that she will also not be taking part in the music shows and performances for this album. However, for other scheduled activities, her participation will be adjusted in a flexible manner based on her health status and professional medical advice.

The agency also urged fans to keep their patience while vowing to fully support Hyein’s recovery. Further updates about her return to the group will be announced with time.

Notably, earlier in April, ADOR first announced Hyein’s possible break from activities due to her foot injury. This latest update has fans praying for her steady recovery.

More about NewJeans' upcoming double single, How Sweet

Meanwhile, NewJeans is all set to unveil their upcoming double single album, How Sweet, which will be released on May 24.

On April 27, they unearthed the music video for the pre-release track Bubble Gum. The aesthetic MV, accompanied by the member’s soulful vocals, instantly became a fan-favorite, with high expectations from the title track’s release.

Their upcoming album will also feature two instrumental versions of both tracks. In addition, on June 21, the group will mark their Japanese debut with another double single that will feature four songs, including the title track Supernatural, B-side Right Now, and instrumental versions of these two tracks.

