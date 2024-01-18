A Killer Paradox stills: Son Suk Ku is out to catch Choi Woo Shik in upcoming thriller K-drama

A Killer Paradox featuring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku and Lee Hee Joon is all geared up to release in February. The drama is adapted from a webtoon and will be streaming on Netflix. The thriller comedy has been garnering a lot of attention and for its star cast an intriguing plot. Fans eagerly await for this drama's release. Here is a breakdown of the new stills released.

A Killer Paradox stills: Can Choi Woo Shik get away with murder?

On January 17, Netflix unveiled new stills from their upcoming thriller comedy A Killer Paradox. Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku and Lee Hee Joon will be taking on the lead roles in this drama. In the pictures, Son Suk Ku can be seen questioning Choi Woo Shik for a murder that takes place. Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of a part-timer at a convenience store and one of the stills reveals his docile nature. Son Suk Ku on the other hand is more assertive. The cat-and-mouse chase between the two starts.

More about A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox will be streaming on Netflix from February 9.

The drama is based on the webtoon Sarinjaonangam by Kkomabi. The project has been directed by Lee Chang Hee who has previously worked on the hit series Strangers From Hell and The Vanished. Kim Da Min has written the screenplay.

The story revolves around a college student Lee Tang who works part-time at a convenience store. After getting into an argument with a customer, he unconsciously ends up murdering the person. He later gets to know that he murdered a serial killer. This is when he realizes that he can identify 'bad seeds' and hence goes on a spree to punish criminals. Jang Nan Gam is a determined and cold detective who is out to get the culprit behind the recent events.

