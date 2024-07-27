ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's advisor Shaman reportedly closes shop and disappears amid feud with HYBE

ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin has recently been under immense scrutiny for allegedly taking advice from a shaman for important executive decisions. Moreover, alleged chats between the two have been leaked, revealing discussions about Min Hee Jin’s future. However, reportedly, the shaman has shut down her business and disappeared from her usual residence.

On July 26, 2024, a South Korean media outlet TV Daily, reported that the shaman allegedly working with Min Hee Jin is identified as Ms. Lee and she operated from M Shrine, located in H Villa, Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

However, when the reporters visited the location, she had apparently already vacated the premises. Moreover, efforts to reach her using her previously registered phone numbers were unsuccessful.

The shrine is now under new management, operated by a different shaman known as H. When approached, H cautiously opened the door and responded to inquiries with a guarded expression. The interior appeared similar to a typical fortune-telling establishment, although there was no signage indicating any business at the entrance.

Addressing questions about any association with CEO Min Hee Jin, H stated they had no connection and were not the shaman in question. H added that they had taken over and rebranded the shrine as OO Shrine in January of this year, emphasizing that they were unfamiliar with the previous occupant, thereby distancing themselves from the ongoing controversy.

More about Min Hee Jin and Shaman controversy

Dispatch released an exclusive report on the formation of NewJeans, highlighting the pivotal role played by Source Music’s Seo Seong Jin in assembling the group. However, Min Hee Jin allegedly 'stole' the members and launched them under her own company, ADOR.

Additionally, Min Hee Jin was accused of consulting with a shaman during this period, spending over $40 million in March and April 2021. The report reveals that she even considered quitting and starting her own label, envisioning a split where she would have a significant stake alongside Hybe and Kakao.

The CEO’s shaman supposedly advised using Hybe's resources to take the team from Source Music and establish her own label. Ultimately, Min Hee Jin prevailed in this internal struggle, and Source Music transferred the team to her control in September 2021. However, Min Hee Jin has denied all allegations made against her in the report, stating that the information is false.

