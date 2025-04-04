Box Office: Will Dharma Productions regain its glory with Kesari 2 after underwhelming reception to recent releases?

Dharma Productions has long held its place as one of the biggest film production houses in India, with over four decades of presence in the film industry backing its legacy. Led by Karan Johar, Dharma has produced and distributed some of the country's biggest blockbusters—so many that the exact number is hard to count.

Advertisement

Over the years, the banner has launched and supported some of the finest talents in the country, both in front of and behind the camera. However, in recent years, Dharma has seen a string of underwhelming performances at the box office. Several of its recent big-budget and small-budget films have failed to make a mark. Titles like Brahmastra, Jigra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and Yodha have not lived up to expectations.

In light of this recent track record, the question arises: can the production house regain its former glory with its upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2? Let’s take a closer look.

What to Expect from Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari: Chapter 2 is a courtroom drama set during the British era, focusing on the heart-wrenching Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film features a powerful trio—Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. All three portray advocates with differing perspectives on the incident. Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday appear to take a stand against the atrocity, while R. Madhavan plays the antagonist aligned with the British.

Advertisement

A significant portion of the audience who have seen the trailer, as well as trade analysts, expect the film to perform well—and there are several reasons to believe it could. As a sequel, it benefits from the love and success of Kesari (2019), which is likely to draw audiences to the theatres. The face-off between Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan is also generating excitement, given their strong screen presence.

Current trends suggest that this debut directorial venture by Karan Singh Tyagi might open at around Rs 7 crore at the box office. However, its long-term success will depend heavily on its content and the overall theatrical experience it offers.

Following Kesari 2, Dharma Productions has a few more releases lined up for later this year, including Dhadak 2—another sequel—and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: What does the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 promise for its theatrical performance?